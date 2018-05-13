Rawlings reveals NDC was deeply divided ahead of 2016 polls

news

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has claimed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost the 2016 polls because the party was not united and had lost touch with its grassroots.

He also added that the party did not inspire confidence in majority of Ghanaians, flaws he attributed to party's lack of conscience and conviction in its dealings with the electorate.

He was speaking at the at a conference with former NDC appointees at the Mensvic Hotel in Accra on Saturday 12 May 2018.

He said: "Ladies and gentlemen, we suffered a painful loss in 2016 and while it is important that we do not allow that loss to retard our progress, we also have to recognize the truth in what lost us the election and exorcise our party of the ills that made us lose in spite of the considerable resources at our disposal.

"The NDC was not a unified party in 2016. The NDC was not in touch with the grassroots in 2016. The NDC was not a bastion of stability in 2016 and the NDC sadly did not inspire confidence in the majority of Ghanaians in 2016.

"The common denominator in these aforementioned flaws were the lack of conscience and conviction in our dealings with the electorate."