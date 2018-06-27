Re-examine concerns raised over Ghana card - Rawlings to NIA

news

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has charged the National Identification Authority to re-examine concerns raised by the Minority in Parliament over the requirements for the registration of the Ghana card.

Reports indicated that he [Rawlings] has registered for his Ghana Card despite the boycott of members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from registration.

The minority has problems with the documents – Birth Certificate and Passport, which the NIA is demanding from Ghanaians in order to be able to register.

They said the requirements of only a birth certificate and a Ghanaian passport isn't fair to most Ghanaians who lack these IDs especially in the hinterlands.

But Rawlings said "publications in sections of the media and on social media platforms insinuating that his decision to register for the National Identity card was a call to members of the NDC to disregard the position taken by the party and the minority in Parliament."

In a statement, he said he has not defied the Minority or against the party from concerns raised over the national identification.

He has urged the NIA to heed to the calls by Members of Parliament.

"The principle of Ghana having a valid Identity Card System is what the former President is committed to and he respects positions taken to ensure that the process is transparent and easily accessible to all.

"The former President urges all stakeholders, especially the National Identification Authority and both the Minority and Majority caucuses in Parliament to deliberate dispassionately on the concerns, many of which are legitimate, in a bid to bring sanity into our democratic process and ensure that all eligible Ghanaians benefit from the process," he added.