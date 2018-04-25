Home > News > Politics >

Refreezing Opuni's account disrespectful to the court - Lawyer


Corruption Charges Refreezing Opuni's account disrespectful to the court - Lawyer

Dr Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo are facing 27 charges of willfully causing financial loss of GHS217million to the state, through three separate fertiliser supply contracts between 2014 and 2016.

  • Published:
Edudzi Tamakloe play

Edudzi Tamakloe
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Edudzi Cudjoe Tamakloe, a member of the legal team of embattled former COCOBOD boss, Dr. Stephen Opuni has said the refreezing of the account of Opuni is an affront to the court.

He said re-freezing the account after an a High Court has clearly ordered for it to be de-freezed by the Economic and Organized Crimes Unit (EOCO) is clearly in contempt of the court.

“What is curious is that this motion that we filed dated 13 April 2018 when we filed it and we went, it was served on the personal secretary to the director of EOCO. Even when we served this process on the 16th, 17th, 18th right to 23rd, they never filed any process opposing our application", he told Class FM.

READ ALSO: Embattled former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni sues Lil Win

An Accra High Court on Monday, 23 April 2018, ordered EOCO to release the assets of Dr Opuni.

But in a new development, the EOCO have flouted this ruling by going back to the court to seek a new order to keep the accounts frozen.

Embattled COCOBOD Boss, Dr. Opuni play

Embattled COCOBOD Boss, Dr. Opuni

 

“The court rightly so went ahead and ordered that the account be de-frozen. So this is an application that was fought on its merit…so, if EOCO have gone through that process with us and will now turn 360 degrees and seek another court order to freeze the account again that is a clearest contempt of court and abuse of the process of the court. In fact, it will be the height of impunity…the conduct is an affront even to the court", Edudzi lamented.

READ ALSO:  Attorney General blocks Opuni's motion to access documents

Dr Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo are facing 27 charges of willfully causing financial loss of GHS217million to the state, through three separate fertiliser supply contracts between 2014 and 2016.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Defamation: Embattled former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni sues Lil Win Defamation Embattled former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni sues Lil Win
Presidential Staffers: Hamid lied over Mahama's Jubilee House budget - Minority Presidential Staffers Hamid lied over Mahama's Jubilee House budget - Minority
Corruption Charges: EOCO freezes Opuni's account again Corruption Charges EOCO freezes Opuni's account again
Gargantuan Expenditure: GHc81,000 blown on late Gomoa East DCE’s funeral Gargantuan Expenditure GHc81,000 blown on late Gomoa East DCE’s funeral
998 Presidential Staffers: It’s a shame NPP is defending 998 Jubilee House staff - Cudjoe 998 Presidential Staffers It’s a shame NPP is defending 998 Jubilee House staff - Cudjoe
World Book Day: Samira Bawumia, Dep Education Minister dance to Funny Face’s ‘Cow and Chicken’ World Book Day Samira Bawumia, Dep Education Minister dance to Funny Face’s ‘Cow and Chicken’

Recommended Videos

Photos: Nana Addo, Bawumia throw Chief Imam a birthday party Photos Nana Addo, Bawumia throw Chief Imam a birthday party
Quality Health Care: Ghana to distribute blood, drugs with drones – Dr Bawumia Quality Health Care Ghana to distribute blood, drugs with drones – Dr Bawumia
Politics: I have 998 presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals Politics I have 998 presidential staffers - Akufo-Addo reveals



Top Articles

1 John Mahama Farida Mahama is nearly as tall as Lordina Mahamabullet
2 Corruption Trial Accra High Court orders gov't to unfreeze Dr. Opuni's...bullet
3 Bloated Government Reduce 'gargantuan' appointees in reshuffle – NPP...bullet
4 Incessant Travels Akufo-Addo is like a visiting President to Ghana...bullet
5 Politics Don’t destroy wealth created under Mahama –...bullet
6 Presidential Staffers NPP members justifying 998 appointees...bullet
7 Bloated Government Akufo-Addo’s Jubilee House staff will...bullet
8 Bloated Government I have 998 Presidential staffers -...bullet
9 Gargantuan Promises We'll start one constituency, one...bullet
10 Corruption Trial NDC gurus storm court to support Opunibullet

Top Videos

1 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art Council...bullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest...bullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
10 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from...bullet

Politics

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong
Threats MMT boss should have shot security coordinator - Ken Agyapong
Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor
Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu petitioned to investigate NDC 'double salaries' MPs
Western Regional Minister
Poor Development We'll chase out politicians in 2020 - Bia Chiefs threaten
Nana Addo campaigns in 2016
Failed Promises Nana Addo must apologise for deceiving Ghanaians - NDC man