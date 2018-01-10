Home > News > Politics >

Remarkable :  Ghanaian appointed as Minister in the UK


Remarkable Ghanaian appointed as Minister in the UK

Samuel Gyimah has been appointed as the new Universities and Science Minister in England.

UK-born Ghanaian Samuel Gyimah has been appointed as the new Universities and Science Minister in England.

He has been appointed to replace the outgone Jo Johnson following a reshuffle by UK Prime Minister, Theresa May.

Gyimah has served in a number of roles in the current UK government before attaining his current position.

The 41-year-old has served as a Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) for East Surrey, as well as previously being appointed as Parliamentary Private Secretary to former Prime Minister, David Cameron.

Gyimah boasts rich experience in UK politics, having also served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Children and Education.

Before delving into politics, he worked for American multinational finance company Goldman Sachs for five years.

Gymiah confirmed his appointment in a post on Twitter, saying he is ready to take on his new challenge.

The new UK Universities and Science minister wrote: “Off to my new role as Universities & Science Minister and looking forward to the challenges ahead – thank you for your excellent work @JoJohnsonUK. A massive thank you to all prisons & probation staff, particularly prison officers, for your incredible dedication & hard work”.

Gyimah was born in the UK to a Ghanaian mother and a British Father. He was brought to Ghana at the age of six after his parents split up.

He had his Secondary School education at Achimota School, before returning to England where he studied philosophy, politics and economics at Somerville College, Oxford.

