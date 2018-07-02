Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Removal of Charlotte not borne of hate- Akufo-Addo


EC Brouhaha Removal of Charlotte not borne of hate- Akufo-Addo

Speaking publicly on the matter for the first time, the president noted that he was bound by the decision of the Chief Justice Committee that recommended their dismissal.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the dismissal of Mrs Charlotte Osei and her deputies from office was not borne out of hate or orchestration.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo breaks silence on dismissal of EC boss, deputies

Speaking publicly on the matter for the first time, the president noted that he was bound by the decision of the Chief Justice Committee that recommended their dismissal.

On Thursday Mrs Charlotte Osei, the then Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and her deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah, were dismissed from office.

The former EC chair was found guilty of "stated misbehaviour and incompetence" while her deputies were found guilty of diverting EC funds into private accounts among others by the Chief Justice Committee.

“We all need to understand that Charlotte Osei and her deputies were not dismissed out of hatred or malice”, the president said in Nouakchott, Mauritania, where he is attending the 31s AU summit.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo's choice to replace Charlotte Osei will likely be a woman: sources

“Those who brought the petition were employees of the Electoral Commission, so, I plead with Ghanaians to work together to find persons who will be transparent to work as electoral commissioners.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

EC Brouhaha: Charlotte Osei deserves no sympathy, says political analyst EC Brouhaha Charlotte Osei deserves no sympathy, says political analyst
NPP Government: Akufo-Addo to appoint 6 EC commissioners before 2020 election NPP Government Akufo-Addo to appoint 6 EC commissioners before 2020 election
Late Veep: "He was a perfect gentleman"- Mahama eulogises Amissah-Arthur Late Veep "He was a perfect gentleman"- Mahama eulogises Amissah-Arthur
Judicial Review: Former-EC chair Charlotte Osei urged to challenge dismissal Judicial Review Former-EC chair Charlotte Osei urged to challenge dismissal
EC Chair: I won’t appoint 'NPP-biased' person as new EC Chair – Nana Addo assures EC Chair I won’t appoint 'NPP-biased' person as new EC Chair – Nana Addo assures
Electoral Commissioner: I'll appoint a neutral person as new EC chair- Akufo-Addo assures Electoral Commissioner I'll appoint a neutral person as new EC chair- Akufo-Addo assures

Recommended Videos

Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio station Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio station
Politics: Charlotte Osei, two others removed from EC Politics Charlotte Osei, two others removed from EC
RIP Amissah Arthur: Nana Addo and Mahama mourn the death of Amissah-Arthur RIP Amissah Arthur Nana Addo and Mahama mourn the death of Amissah-Arthur



Top Articles

1 EC Brouhaha Ousted Charlotte Osei, deputies to face prosecutionbullet
2 Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s ouster "hard and harsh" – Kweku Baako fires...bullet
3 Electoral Commission CDD Ghana calls for broad consultation in...bullet
4 Video Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio...bullet
5 EC Audio Felix Kwakye Ofosu allegedly pocketed $6m 'thank you'...bullet
6 Ex-EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei vows to respond to...bullet
7 Kennedy Agyapong MP reveals Amissah Arthur told him NDC is...bullet
8 EC Brouhaha Akufo-Addo breaks silence on dismissal of EC...bullet
9 Sad News Former Vice President Amissah-Arthur deadbullet
10 No, PK! Very sad - Mahama shocked over the death of...bullet

Related Articles

EC Brouhaha Ousted Charlotte Osei, deputies to face prosecution
Ex-EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei vows to respond to president's decision to oust her
EC Brouhaha For Hassan Ayariga, Charlotte Osei's dismissal is a 'sweet revenge'
EC Brouhaha Akufo-Addo breaks silence on dismissal of EC boss, deputies
EC New Chair Akufo-Addo's choice to replace Charlotte Osei will likely be a woman: sources
Allegations Felix Kwakye Ofosu denies pocketing $6m cash gift for EC
EC Audio Felix Kwakye Ofosu allegedly pocketed $6m 'thank you' cash for EC
Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s ouster "hard and harsh" – Kweku Baako fires Akufo-Addo
Electoral Commission CDD Ghana calls for broad consultation in appointment of new EC chair
EC Chair Mourn Amissah-Arthur, I will respond later – Charlotte Osei

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
6 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 Politics ‘I’ve forgotten about Dzamefe Commission White...bullet
9 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

Inusah Fuseini MP to bow out of parliament
EC New Chair Akufo-Addo's choice to replace Charlotte Osei will likely be a woman: sources
Allegations Felix Kwakye Ofosu denies pocketing $6m cash gift for EC
African Union Akufo-Addo off to Mauritania for AU summit