Removal of Charlotte not borne of hate- Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said the dismissal of Mrs Charlotte Osei and her deputies from office was not borne out of hate or orchestration.

Speaking publicly on the matter for the first time, the president noted that he was bound by the decision of the Chief Justice Committee that recommended their dismissal.

On Thursday Mrs Charlotte Osei, the then Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and her deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah, were dismissed from office.

The former EC chair was found guilty of "stated misbehaviour and incompetence" while her deputies were found guilty of diverting EC funds into private accounts among others by the Chief Justice Committee.

“We all need to understand that Charlotte Osei and her deputies were not dismissed out of hatred or malice”, the president said in Nouakchott, Mauritania, where he is attending the 31s AU summit.

“Those who brought the petition were employees of the Electoral Commission, so, I plead with Ghanaians to work together to find persons who will be transparent to work as electoral commissioners.”