Some major roads in Accra are expected to be temporarily closed ahead of the 5 ECOWAS Presidential Task-force meeting, Accra Regional Police Command has announced.

All member countries of ECOWAS will converge in Ghana on Wednesday, February 21, 2018, for a meeting on a single currency for the West African sub-region.

As a result, some major roads in the capital will be temporarily closed until the meeting is over.

A statement from Accra Regional Police Command said there will be a temporary closure of the Osu Cemetary Traffic Light on the Castle Road to AU Circle, intermittent closure on the Independence Avenue through 37 interchanges to AU circle.

“The general public is urged to cooperate with the police to ensure effective traffic management.Any inconvenience that these arrangements would cause is deeply regretted,” it added.

The 5 ECOWAS Presidential Task-force meeting will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre and will be chaired by President Akufo-Addo.

All the Heads of States of West African countries will be in attendance, including President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H.E Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, H.E. Alhassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Niger, H.E Issoufou Mahamadou, the Governors of Central Banks and foreign Ministers from the ECOWAS.

The meeting will provide a platform to deliberate on issues related to the ECOWAS single currency Programme and review strategies to accelerate the single currency by 2020.

ECOWAS has a vision to transform the sub-region into an economic and monetary union, where all West African countries use a single currency.