Rot in Anas' exposé 'doesn't look good' – Mahama


#Number 12 Rot in Anas' exposé doesn't look good for Ghana – Mahama

The documentary will be premiered at the Accra International Conference Center on June 6-7, 2018. There will be four(4) screenings each day: 3pm, 5pm, 8pm & 10pm.

  Published:
Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama
Former President John Mahama has waded into the investigative piece by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas which involves 60 people who have done great evil to the state, politicians and administrators.

According to him, the corruption uncovered titled Number 12 doesn't look good for the country.

In a teaser for the documentary yet to be premiered, Mahama said "For many years, we’ve been wondering why the quality of our games keeps going down.

"Ghana was one of the greatest teams on the continent and internationally.

"This doesn’t look good, it doesn’t look good".

Watch video:

The investigative film simply titled 'Number 12' will be premiered in Accra on June 6, 2018, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The man behind Tiger Eye PI did not state categorically what the 60 people have done.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

 

The video will also be shown at the new GCB Auditorium at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi on June 9 and 10, 2018.

The people of Tamale will have their turn to watch the video at Radach Hotel on June 13, 2018, while those in Takoradi will have the opportunity at Akroma Plaza on June 16, 2018.

