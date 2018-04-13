Sack Frimpong Boateng for attack on Muslims - Group demands

news

A group, calling themselves the Northerners and Zongos Concerned Youth Association of Ghana has called for the sacking of the Minister of Technology, Environment, Science and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng for comments he made to Muslims.

The Minister is reported to have said that Muslim leaders should consider using WhatsApp text messages as a call to prayer to their members rather than the traditional megaphones.

“In the house of worship, why is it that the noise will (not) be limited to the house of worship…and again maybe from the mosque, why is it that time for prayer would not be transmitted with a text message or WhatsApp so the Imam will send WhatsApp message to everybody that the time for prayer is up, so appear,” he said.

READ ALSO: Chief Imam rubbishes calls for text messages to be used in calling for prayers

However, the group said that statement was totally unacceptable to Muslims across the country.

The National Coordinator of the group and a veteran Hausa Broadcaster, Alhaji Haiidu Abubakar Galaxy in an interview with this reporter stated that the call by the Minister on Imams and Muslim leaders to consider using text messages in inviting Muslims to prayers instead of the traditional megaphones is very wrong and a loose talk.

Alhaji Galaxy stated that Islam isn't like other religious bodies where one registers with his or her contact details before attending a church but rather an open religion which permits everyone to pray in any mosque hence the use of text messages will never work for Muslims.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo will kill you if you fail him – Minister tells MMDCEs

This move by the group is aptly supported by the Ghana Muslim Broadcast Journalists Association.

He said the minister should have also considered consulting the Muslims within government before coming out with such barbaric statement, adding that there are Islamic Scholars like Sheikh I.C Qauye, Sheikh T.B Damba and among others in government who could have been consulted.