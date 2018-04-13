Home > News > Politics >

Sack Frimpong Boateng for attack on Muslims - Group demands


Azaan Comments Sack Frimpong Boateng for saying WhatsApp should be used for Azaan - Muslim group demands

However, the group said that statement was totally unacceptable to Muslims across the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Prof. Frimpong Boateng play

Prof. Frimpong Boateng
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A group, calling themselves the Northerners and Zongos Concerned Youth Association of Ghana has called for the sacking of the Minister of Technology, Environment, Science and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng for comments he made to Muslims.

The Minister is reported to have said that Muslim leaders should consider using WhatsApp text messages as a call to prayer to their members rather than the traditional megaphones.

“In the house of worship, why is it that the noise will (not) be limited to the house of worship…and again maybe from the mosque, why is it that time for prayer would not be transmitted with a text message or WhatsApp so the Imam will send WhatsApp message to everybody that the time for prayer is up, so appear,” he said.

READ ALSO: Chief Imam rubbishes calls for text messages to be used in calling for prayers

However, the group said that statement was totally unacceptable to Muslims across the country.

The National Coordinator of the group and a veteran Hausa Broadcaster, Alhaji Haiidu Abubakar Galaxy in an interview with this reporter stated that the call by the Minister on Imams and Muslim leaders to consider using text messages in inviting Muslims to prayers instead of the traditional megaphones is very wrong and a loose talk.

Alhaji Galaxy stated that Islam isn't like other religious bodies where one registers with his or her contact details before attending a church but rather an open religion which permits everyone to pray in any mosque hence the use of text messages will never work for Muslims.

READ ALSO:  Nana Addo will kill you if you fail him – Minister tells MMDCEs

This move by the group is aptly supported by the Ghana Muslim Broadcast Journalists Association.

He said the minister should have also considered consulting the Muslims within government before coming out with such barbaric statement, adding that there are Islamic Scholars like Sheikh I.C Qauye, Sheikh T.B Damba and among others in government who could have been consulted.

Videos

  • Vox Pop Do You Agree With Moesha Or Not?
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPP Elections: Call shameful Bugri Naabu to order - Suhuyini tasks Bawumia NPP Elections Call shameful Bugri Naabu to order - Suhuyini tasks Bawumia
Allegations: NPP protecting corrupt NDC officials - Kennedy Agyapong Allegations NPP protecting corrupt NDC officials - Kennedy Agyapong
Obinim Sticker: Calling Nana Addo super incompetent unpresidential - Awuku Obinim Sticker Calling Nana Addo super incompetent unpresidential - Awuku
Levels: Kweku Baako hasn't been a Minister before, don't compare us - Hamid Levels Kweku Baako hasn't been a Minister before, don't compare us - Hamid
NPP Elections: Wontumi's opponent pulls out of Chairmanship race NPP Elections Wontumi's opponent pulls out of Chairmanship race
Peter Abum-Sarkodie: Acting EPA boss sacked Peter Abum-Sarkodie Acting EPA boss sacked

Recommended Videos

Politics: $19 billion China loan will arrive in August – Hamid Politics $19 billion China loan will arrive in August – Hamid
Politics: Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointment Politics Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointment
Politics: Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama Politics Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama



Top Articles

1 Vigilantism NPP vigilante group chase away NDC contractors in Tamalebullet
2 Ras Mubarak denied entry into Palestinebullet
3 Video NDC Deputy Communications Director dragged out of Peace FM...bullet
4 Corruption Charges Attorney General blocks Opuni's motion to...bullet
5 Humour Here are 5 Ministers that need an Obinim sticker to performbullet
6 Accountability Oil funded projects in three Northern Regions...bullet
7 Levels Kweku Baako hasn't been a Minister before, don't...bullet
8 Job For The Boys? My appointment not political – Owusu...bullet
9 Peter Abum-Sarkodie Acting EPA boss sackedbullet
10 Obinim Sticker Mahama is not civilised - Kennedy Agyapongbullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President...bullet
7 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
10 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation...bullet

Politics

Mr. Richard Ahiagbah
NPP Race NPP General Secretary hopeful promises One Executive One passport
Bugri Naabu
Regional Elections Some NPP aspirants are NDC moles - Bugri Naabu
Fritz Baffuor
Opinion Akufo-Addo has under-achieved - Fritz Baffour
Governance Fight corruption to sustain economic growth – Bishop Titi-Ofei to gov’t