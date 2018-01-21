Home > News > Politics >

Shun differences Ajimobi tells Oyo APC members


  
Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi play

Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi


Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has urged All Progressives Congress(APC) members in the state to accommodate new entrants and shun divisive tendencies.

The governor made the appeal on Saturday in Ibadan while addressing party faithful at the state secretariat in Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

He urged party members to be more concerned about forging a united front and ensuring that the APC remained the ruling party in the state.

We want you to shun all differences and accommodate the new entrants into the party. What should be paramount is that APC continues to rule in Oyo state.

“When the local government election holds, anyone who emerges as the candidate of the party will win the election,” the governor said.

He expressed optimism that the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission(OYSIEC) would release the timetable for the council polls soon.

Ajimobi said the APC would also prepare ahead, with various party meetings from ward to local government level aimed at accommodating new entrants and uniting the party.

With the strength of our party, I do not see how any other party will win any post in the local government election.

“No government has done as well as we have done. So, before the electoral time-table is released, we want you all to work together to ensure that the party is united.

“We realize that we have some new members joining the party, so let us embrace them as one. This will ensure that the party continues to forge ahead and remain the party to beat,” he said.

NAN reports that the rally was attended by members of the party’s state executive, top state government functionaries and party members across the state.

