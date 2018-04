news

Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Daniel Bugri Naabu after he was defeated by Mohammed Bantima Samba was not spared on social media.

He polled 116 as against Mohammed Bantima Samba who polled 312.

Bugri Naabu strapped in a bandage was pushed to the campaign ground in a wheelchair. His mangled car was also towed to the venue in a bid to gain sympathy votes.

But after losing massively to his contender, he was seen walking away from the elections grounds without his wheelchair.

Some Ghanaians took to social media to mock him.