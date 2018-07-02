news

Widow of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North JB Danquah has hinted that her husband told her some elements in the NPP wanted him dead.

In a tribute to her husband on his birthday, the widow, Ivy Heyward-Mills said she couldn't believe those wicked elements eventually carried out the plot by gruesomely murdering her husband.

She wrote that her husband had told her ‘people whose cause he had helped’ wanted him dead but she never thought they could carry out their ‘evil agenda’ by actually and truly killing him.

The late NPP MP was killed at his Shiashi residence in Accra over a year ago when an unknown gunmen stormed his room and shot him dead.

The major suspect in the murder confessed last week that he was hired by some NPP officials to kill the lawmaker during one of his court hearings.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT OF IVY HEYWARD-MILLS BELOW

Today, July 2, the man I married would have turned 53 if those filthy disgusting ogres had not made a decision to have his life terminated. He knew they were after him but he must have thought they wouldn’t carry out their evil intentions. Yet, they killed him in cold blood without a shred of empathy for a good man who has been nothing but generous to their cause and without an iota of humanity towards my poor children. And these sons of the devil decided, as though to add insult to my injury, to accuse me of his murder. Why would I murder him and fall victim to the typical African inlaws? Why would I murder him and deprive my children of their father? Why would I murder him when I have access to the law courts? Could I not have divorced him and walked away smiling to the bank? They forget that I’m not stupid and they forget that they’re judging me by their own standards. Because they’re capable of murder and they DO indeed murder, they think I am like them.

Today, I remind them that GOD DOES NOT SLEEP. I remind them that every day and every night, I pray over their evil heads. Every time their children call them Daddy and they respond, they bring a curse upon themselves and their descendants because they have deprived my children of their father. They have taken a life they did not create and they will pay dearly for what they have done. Today, I tell them that they had no right to do what they did. God will not spare them. NEVER! Some day soon, their cups shall fill up and run over and that day, the world will see them for who they truly are. Let them rest assured that their days are numbered.

Happy birthday, Kofi. I promise you that God will punish them for using you and killing you. They will try all they can but their efforts to derail the train to their exposure will continue to fail. Their insults and accusations of the pivot turning the process will not work. Oooh I promise them that their days are numbered.

May the fire of the Holy Spirit engrave the words MURDERER on their foreheads so that beyond the exhibition of their idiocy, we shall all see them for who they truly are- MURDERERS. May they never enjoy a full night’s sleep. May they continue to humiliate themselves and show the world what fiber they’re made of.