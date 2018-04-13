Home > News > Politics >

Stop defaming me - Sedinam Tamakloe warns media and EOCO


Caveat Stop defaming me - Sedinam Tamakloe warns media and EOCO

Earlier this week, there have been some media reportage on Tamakloe-Attionu's tenure at MASLOC where she is alleged to have embezzled some monies.

  • Published:
Mrs. Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC play

Mrs. Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The ex-Chief Executive Officer of the Micro-finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedinam Tamakloe-Attionu, through her lawyers, has threatened to sue any media house that publishes any defamatory articles about her.

The threat also extended to the Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO).

According to her lawyers, “We have the instructions of our client to commence legal action against all persons and corporate entities publishing these defamatory statements about our client with the sole purpose to destroy her hard-earned professional reputation built over her working life of over 25 years.”

Earlier this week, there have been some media reportage on Tamakloe-Attionu's tenure at MASLOC where she is alleged to have embezzled some monies.

READ ALSO: Here are all the former Mahama appointees under investigation for corruption

Mr Victor Adawaudu, lawyer for Mr Tamakloe, said in a statement that: “The said publication contains statements that are highly defamatory of our client and calculated to ridicule her person in the eyes of decent-thinking people and society as a whole.”

Adawudu said this in a statement released to the media.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

PURPORTED AUDIT AND/OR EOCO REPORT WITH DEFAMATORY REMARKS.

We write as Solicitors for and on behalf of Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu on the above subject matter.

Our attention has been drawn to publications of a purported audit and or EOCO report on various platforms belonging to the Multimedia Group in relation to embezzlement of funds and or malfeasance during her tenure as the Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC.

The said publication contains statements that are highly defamatory of our client and calculated to ridicule her person in the eyes of decent-thinking people and society as a whole.

It must be observed that sometime last year whilst our client was overseas, an invitation letter from the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to her was reported in the media and upon her return she honoured the said invitation with her lawyers.

Various allegations were made against our client. The said allegations were denied by our client and she gave a statement to that effect to the investigative agency (EOCO). It is our belief that EOCO as the investigative body is doing its professional work and within the ambit of the law.

We wish to state that whilst it is the duty of the investigator to do their duty to gather evidence to complete their work, a private auditing firm by name Baffour Awuah & Associates wrote to our client to give them information and also respond to the same issues that our client had responded to at EOCO.

We found the request from the said firm curious and an attempt to elicit information from our client after the fact, unacceptable. Upon our advice, our client declined the said invitation to participate in this private audit process.

The process employed confirmed our suspicion that the said audit firm was being used to do a hatchet job as opposed to the professional work as dictated by ethics and the law governing the profession.

It is our duty to state categorically that there is no truth whatsoever in the purported publication being published in the media, especially by the Multimedia Group. For the avoidance of doubt, our client has denied all allegations leveled against her and we wish to reiterate that our client did not misappropriate any funds of MASLOC during her tenure as Chief Executive Officer.

For Multimedia Group to bandy around the so-called audit report and to create the impression that whatever has been stated in the report is sacrosanct is most unfortunate and regrettable especially when the said media group has set some standard as a credible institution.

We must observe that in as much as the media is to inform the populace, it also has the duty not to defame, destroy the reputation of persons and make malicious comments about persons that allegations have been leveled against since under our laws everybody is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent court of law.

We also expect EOCO to adhere to the age long, tested and proven criminal processes if they are of the view that our client has done anything criminal and not to persecute her in the media.

Meanwhile, we have the instructions of our client to commence legal action against all persons and corporate entities publishing these defamatory statements about our client with the sole purpose to destroy her hard earned professional reputation built over her working life of over 25 years.

Be advised accordingly.

VICTOR KWADJOGA ADAWUDU Esq.

ALL MEDIA HOUSES.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Azaan Comments: Sack Frimpong Boateng for saying WhatsApp should be used for Azaan - Muslim group demands Azaan Comments Sack Frimpong Boateng for saying WhatsApp should be used for Azaan - Muslim group demands
NPP Elections: Call shameful Bugri Naabu to order - Suhuyini tasks Bawumia NPP Elections Call shameful Bugri Naabu to order - Suhuyini tasks Bawumia
Allegations: NPP protecting corrupt NDC officials - Kennedy Agyapong Allegations NPP protecting corrupt NDC officials - Kennedy Agyapong
Obinim Sticker: Calling Nana Addo super incompetent unpresidential - Awuku Obinim Sticker Calling Nana Addo super incompetent unpresidential - Awuku
Levels: Kweku Baako hasn't been a Minister before, don't compare us - Hamid Levels Kweku Baako hasn't been a Minister before, don't compare us - Hamid
NPP Elections: Wontumi's opponent pulls out of Chairmanship race NPP Elections Wontumi's opponent pulls out of Chairmanship race

Recommended Videos

Politics: $19 billion China loan will arrive in August – Hamid Politics $19 billion China loan will arrive in August – Hamid
Politics: Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointment Politics Rev Owusu Bempah gets government appointment
Politics: Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama Politics Akufo-Addo needs “Obinim sticker” to perform – Mahama



Top Articles

1 Vigilantism NPP vigilante group chase away NDC contractors in Tamalebullet
2 Ras Mubarak denied entry into Palestinebullet
3 Corruption Charges Attorney General blocks Opuni's motion to access...bullet
4 Levels Kweku Baako hasn't been a Minister before, don't compare us...bullet
5 Accountability Oil funded projects in three Northern Regions do...bullet
6 Job For The Boys? My appointment not political – Owusu Bempah...bullet
7 Video NDC Deputy Communications Director dragged out of...bullet
8 Humour Here are 5 Ministers that need an Obinim sticker to...bullet
9 Peter Abum-Sarkodie Acting EPA boss sackedbullet
10 Azaan Comments Sack Frimpong Boateng for saying...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
6 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom...bullet
7 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
8 Free SHS Funds Released By Government Government releases...bullet
9 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
10 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet

Politics

Mr. Richard Ahiagbah
NPP Race NPP General Secretary hopeful promises One Executive One passport
Bugri Naabu
Regional Elections Some NPP aspirants are NDC moles - Bugri Naabu
Fritz Baffuor
Opinion Akufo-Addo has under-achieved - Fritz Baffour
Governance Fight corruption to sustain economic growth – Bishop Titi-Ofei to gov’t