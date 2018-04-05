Home > News > Politics >

Stop the juju or you will lose 2020 - Owusu Bempah warns NPP


Warning Stop the juju or you will lose 2020 - Owusu Bempah warns NPP

The man of God, who is famously known for his spiritual guidance of then candidate Akufo-Addo said if the NPP takes this caution lightly, they risk losing the 2020 elections.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Prophet Owusu Bempah play

Prophet Owusu Bempah
Spiritual head of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has warned appointees of the NPP government to stop using juju else they will lose in 2020.

He claims some appointees have resorted to juju in order to seek favour from President Akufo-Addo.

Owusu Bempah said some appointees at the Jubilee House have abandoned the NPP’s “The Battle is the Lord’s” message, and are now consulting black power to seek favor from President Nana Addo- Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said he will personally inform the president about the unholy actions of some of his appointees. “When I meet the President, I will tell him about this juju thing and urge him to call these appointees to order".

According to him, President Akufo-Addo has a genuine love for God hence his massive victory in the 2016 election and charged all his appointees to emulate him by seeking God’s first.

