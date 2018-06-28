Pulse.com.gh logo
Super incompetent NPP gov't must be uprooted - NDC MP


Nepotism Super incompetent NPP gov't must be uprooted - NDC MP

The NDC MP said Nana Addo must be uprooted over unprecedented corruption, hardships and super incompetence.

  • Published:
Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini play

Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini
The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu constituency, Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini, has charged members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to work hard to uproot what he described as the "non-performing and super incompetent Nana Addo-Bawumia nepotistic government".

According to him, the enthusiasm to which the branch and constituency elections across the country demonstrate how the NDC and its members are working to kick out the non-performing and super incompetent NPP government in 2020.

READ MORE: Chief Justice petitioned to fast track impeachment process against EC bosses

"I am inspired by the enthusiasm which greeted the branch and constituency elections. It’s a testimony that the good people of Sagnarigu Constituency just like the other constituencies in the region and across the country are poised to work hard ahead of elections 2020 to ensure the non-performing and super incompetent Akufo Addo-Bawumia nepotistic government is uprooted on 7 December 2020 in-sha Allah," he said.

play

 

He used the opportunity to congratulate all newly elected constituency executives of Sagnarigu constituency and assured of his readiness to work with them to ensure the constituency gets its fair share of the national cake.

READ MORE: A-Plus hires NDC lawyer to fight Ursula's defamatory lawsuit

He added: "The enthusiasm which characterized both the branch and constituency elections in Sagnarigu is a signal that the great NDC is eager to come back to power in 2020 to rescue the overwhelming suffering masses from a leadership which is characterized by nepotism, cronyism, gerontocratic, unprecedented corruption, unprecedented hardships and super incompetence under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government."

