Tarkwa MP sues party member for insulting him on 'WhatsApp'


Tarkwa MP sues party member for insulting him on 'WhatsApp'

The MP felt that NPP comrade Kofi Nimako Danquah used insults on his integrity in the pro-NPP group.

  • Published:
Mireku Duker play

Mireku Duker
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem, George Mireku Dukaer has sued a party colleague for insulting his person in a WhatsApp group chat.

“The honourable MP lodged a complaint that, that person has insulted him on a Whatsapp Group. The case was investigated and it was sent to court. The suspect has been granted bail and will reappear [this week]. The Tarkwa Divisional Police Commander ACP Edmund Ohene Bosompim told Citi News in an interview.

Nimako Danquah who has been arraigned before a District Court in Tarkwa was denied a plea by a former NPP constituency Treasurer Daniel Kofi Dwumah to settle the case out of court, noting that the case before him was criminal in nature and so it cannot be settled out of court.

The case was adjourned to Thursday April 19 after counsel for the accused wrote to the court announcing his absence until April 19. He was bailed in the sum of GH 1,000 with one surety.

The parties to the case are to return to court on April 19, 2017.

