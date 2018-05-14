Home > News > Politics >

Too many Akans vying for positions in the NPP - Nana Akomea


One-Sided Too many Akans vying for positions in the NPP - Nana Akomea

In a Facebook post, he expressed fears that the party could end up electing only Akans as national executives to the neglect of other ethnic groups.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nana Akomea play

Nana Akomea

 
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The former Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party  (NPP), Nana Akomea has disclosed that he didn't pick forms to contest for the First Vice Chairmanship position because there are too many Akans in the race.

He said such a development is detrimental to the party in non-Akan areas.

The current boss of State Transport  Corporation (STC) said the lack of diversity in the national leadership of the party is something that has to be addressed.

In a Facebook post, he expressed fears that the party could end up electing only Akans as national executives to the neglect of other ethnic groups.

READ ALSO: I convinced Nana Addo to make me a managing director- Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea play

Nana Akomea

Nana Akomea who was tipped to run for one of the national positions let down his supporters after he failed to pick his nomination forms, instead calling for diversification in the party.

Below is the full statement from Nana Akomea:

“In the last couple of months leading up to the NPP national executive elections, l have been accosted by various groups in the NPP to urge me and pledge support for me to contest for for one or the other national executive positions. Delegations have come from Ashanti, Eastern and Western regions had come to my office to urge me on. Several WhatsApp groups have been formed by like minded individuals to promote my contest.

Several individuals and key party leaders have also spoken to me about offering myself for a national position.

Research conducted by the Danquah Institute found out that l was the clear overwhelming favourite for one of the key executive positions.

When nominations opened last week, l declined to pick forms. What is emerging is that this particular election may present the NPP with the most undiversified national leadership, as almost all the elected positions may be filled from the Akan sub group.

 

Every effort must be made to ensure that some of these positions have elected members from outside the Akan subgroup.

It is to be part of this effort that l have declined to contest for the Vice Chairmanship position. It is my great hope that the three Vice Chairmanship positions will afford the election of other members from outside the Akan sub group.

I remain thankful to all the groups and individuals who have looked forward to my contest and who will be disappointed now. I assure them it is for the greater good of the party.

The Npp remains the best political party to take this country to the “promised land”.

God bless us all

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Accusations: Mahama made me useless as veep - Amissah Arthur Accusations Mahama made me useless as veep - Amissah Arthur
Allegations: Kill your opponents in NPP to be of good standing - A-Plus Allegations Kill your opponents in NPP to be of good standing - A-Plus
Tribal Politics: NPP likely to elect only Akans as national leaders - Nana Akomea Tribal Politics NPP likely to elect only Akans as national leaders - Nana Akomea
Benevolence: Mahama donates GHS 12,000 to Jewel Ackah's family Benevolence Mahama donates GHS 12,000 to Jewel Ackah's family
Prophetic: I'll return to power in 2020 - John Mahama declares Prophetic I'll return to power in 2020 - John Mahama declares
Election 2016: Rawlings reveals NDC was deeply divided ahead of 2016 polls Election 2016 Rawlings reveals NDC was deeply divided ahead of 2016 polls

Recommended Videos

Speaker Of Parliament: If ever gay bill comes to parliament, I will resign from my job Speaker Of Parliament If ever gay bill comes to parliament, I will resign from my job
Judicial Corruption: Nana Addo suspends Justice Dery, 3 others indicted in Anas exposé Judicial Corruption Nana Addo suspends Justice Dery, 3 others indicted in Anas exposé
Politics: Mahama to declare presidential bid very soon Politics Mahama to declare presidential bid very soon



Top Articles

1 Fake News Akufo-Addo's daughter denies buying £9.3m mansion in Londonbullet
2 Travel Expenses Pressure group questions Nana Addo's week-long...bullet
3 NDC Party NDC spending endless cash destroying their own - Rawlings...bullet
4 Prophetic I'll return to power in 2020 - John Mahama declaresbullet
5 Election 2016 Rawlings reveals NDC was deeply divided ahead of...bullet
6 NPP Government Funding free SHS from oil money most...bullet
7 Victory 2020 Do away with selfish tendencies, corruption -...bullet
8 Booted Out Frances Essiam suspended as CEO of Gas Cylinder...bullet
9 Security Cabinet approves agreement for a US military...bullet
10 Employment Paying NABCO workers GH¢700 woefully...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of God Churchbullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
7 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
10 Politics ‘I’ve forgotten about Dzamefe Commission...bullet

Politics

Presodent Akufo-Addo
Holidays Akufo-Addo paying for his vacation not gov't - Eugene Arhin
Freddie Blay, former MP for Ellembelle
NPP Congress Freddie Blay to gift 275 buses to NPP
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Mahama
Management Nana Addo busy fixing Mahama's mess – Gabby
Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Ocquaye
Homosexuality I’d resign than preside over delusional gay bill – Speaker of Parliament