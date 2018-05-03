Unemployed graduates thank Akufo-Addo for creating jobs

news

The Unemployed Graduates Association has lauded President Akufo-Addo for his Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) initiative which is aimed at tackling youth unemployment.

The said the initiative will bring such a big relief to the teeming unemployed graduates in Ghana.

A press statement signed by Gabriel Asante, a founding member of the association, thanked the President for his “visionary leadership.

READ ALSO: Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addo

Launching the initiative, Akufo-Addo said: “NABCO will enhance the dignity and self-esteem of our graduates, and will also present them with the added benefit of efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of some essential public services".

The Nation Builders’ Corps initiative was launched by President Akufo-Addo in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on May 1, 2018 to address the perennial unemployment, which has become a canker in the country.

The group also said the policy has the tendency of employing the majority of unemployed graduates, if not all of them.