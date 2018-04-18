Home > News > Politics >

Ursula Owusu denies calling Muslims intolerant


Rebuttal Ursula Owusu denies calling Muslims intolerant

The Minister, who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South Constituency denied this claim in a statement released to the media .

The Minister of Communications, Ursula Owusu Ekuful has denied she ever described Muslims in Ghana as intolerant.

She said she has never uttered and will never subscribe to such views about Muslims.

The statement said, "That report is palpable falsehood and well-calculated by miscreants to create disaffection between the Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and the Muslim Community."

The statement said, "That report is palpable falsehood and well-calculated by miscreants to create disaffection between the Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and the Muslim Community."

READ ALSO: Government to acquire 25% shares in AirtelTigo – Ursula Owusu

"The Office of the Minister strongly cautions persons who have made it their preoccupation to publish such falsehood and create disaffection between the minister and any religious group to desist from suck reckless and tribalistic reports", the statement said.

Ursula Owusu was accused of making that statement against Muslims by the Ghana Crusader online portal.

