US Ambassador hails Nana Addo as most visionary Ghanaian leader


United States’ (US) ambassador to Ghana, Robert P. Jackson, has hailed President Akufo-Addo as more visionary than some of Ghana’s leaders in recent times.

Mr. Jackson believes President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to improving the private sector is a move worth commending.

“I do think that he is more visionary than some recent Ghanaian leaders,” he said on 21 minutes, adding that the President has adopted the best way of boosting the economy.

He, however, refused to be drawn on whether he meant Nana Addo is more visionary than ex-President John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, Mahama also had a vision but he prefers Nana Addo’s approach because it is “likely to create more jobs and propel the economy forward faster”.

In his view, investing in the private sector is a better way of improving the economy than investing in infrastructure, as done by the erstwhile Mahama-led administration.

“I think ex-president Mahama had a vision, too, so, I want to give him credit where credit is due, his emphasis was on infrastructure, which is very important – schools, clinics, hospitals, roads, President Mahama did a lot for this country,” the US Ambassador asserted.

“President Akufo-Addo’s focus on the private sector and making the private sector the engine of growth rather than government being the driving force is how I see the difference between the two of them.

"Both of them had visions for the country, I think President Akufo-Addo’s vision of private sector-led growth is likely to create more jobs and propel the economy forward faster than the infrastructure investments but the infrastructure investments were important.”

