Home > News > Politics >

US Congress acknowledges Akufo-Addo's exceptional leadership


Ghana President US Congress acknowledges Akufo-Addo's exceptional leadership

A Congressional Record of the US’ House of Representatives presented to President Akufo-Addo by Karen Bass, Member of Congress, at an awards gala organized by the Whitaker Group in Washington DC, praised his role for reworking the Ghanaian economy, and for making the country a beacon of hope and a model for democracy in Africa.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The United States Congress on Friday acknowledged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as an exceptional African leader and commended his greater push for trade and investment for Ghana and the African Continent.

A Congressional Record of the US’ House of Representatives presented to President Akufo-Addo by Karen Bass, Member of Congress, at an awards gala organized by the Whitaker Group in Washington DC, praised his role for reworking the Ghanaian economy, and for making the country a beacon of hope and a model for democracy in Africa.

READ MORE: Muntaka Mubarak says Oquaye is just like Idi Amin

The gala was to commemorate 15 years of the establishment of the Whitaker Group, a premier transaction advisory, project facilitation and development firm specializing in Africa and founded Rosa Whitaker, the first ever Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for Africa under the Administrations of Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

The event, which celebrated the unlimited possibilities on the African Continent, brought together a cross section of the American society, from politicians, to investors and notable non-governmental organization and people from various walks of life.

A citation on the Congressional Record read: “Ghana tops many list of Africa’s most peaceful and stable democracies, boasting a uninterrupted series of free and fair elections since 1992 that have seen power change hands between the two major parties three times.

“Freedom House ranks Ghana first on the Continent for political and civil liberties, it was the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to achieve the United nations Millennium Development Goals of halving the number of its people in extreme poverty, achieving this milestone well ahead of the 2015 target. The World Bank places Ghana first in its West Africa sub-region for ease of doing business.

“Since his election, economic growth has surged from 3.6 percent to 7.9 percent. The World Bank projects an additional increase of 8.3 percent in 2018, making Ghana one of the fastest-growing economies. At the same time, Ghana’s budget deficit as a proportion of GDP has been slashed from 9.3centr to 5.6 percent even as the government has cut taxes, that would become an international cultural land mark,” it read.

“Underpinned by a rich endowment of oil, gold and cocoa, Ghana’s 43 billion dollar economy is becoming increasingly diversified. Expansion outside the commodity sector and renewed confidence in the government’s ability to manage its finances are seen by analyst as key driver of the country’s current performance and growing attractiveness as a destination for US and other investors,” the Report read.

President Akufo-Addo said the Congressional Record was a special gesture he would always treasure.

He said there is a lot to celebrate as a Ghanaian, and he was determined to build a confident and united Ghana that held opportunities for the prosperity and well-being of the its people.

The President said the time has come for Ghana to move even further to deepen its democracy, saying, “We must trust the individual and collective good sense of our people, we must create wealth and provide happiness to our nation”. “But, we can only do this when we have a private sector with a strong sense of enterprise innovation and creativity, and then educated and skilled population that is capable of competing in the global market place”, he said.

This, the President said, was the reason his administration had insisted and made basic education free in all public schools to guarantee access to quality basic education for Ghana’s children, irrespective of the circumstances of their birth.

“In doing so we must expand our horizons and embrace science and technology as a critical part of our development… we want to create a society of opportunity and incentives…we have to build a confident Ghana, which is united and at peace with herself, which continues to pursue its historic pan-African vocation.

“It will not be easy, we have no illusions about the nature of the task we face, but I know Ghanaian would rise to the occasion…they always do…the black star is going to shine and shine and shine. And we are going to build a Ghana without aid,” he said to applause from the gathering.

President Akufo-Addo called on Africans everywhere to stay determined because the 21st century belonged to Africa.

READ MORE: Minister accused of blowing GH¢1.3m to train 13 people

“The achievements of Africans in America despite the nuances of their being there, tells of their determination to survive and excel no matter the odds …

Africans here, Africans in the Americas, Africans in the continent, together we shall overcome…the 21st century is going to be our time… we are going to realize unlimited possibilities and establish conclusively our greatness. That is my deep seethed and utmost belief,” he said.

 

Credit: GNA

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In El Salvador: Citizens vote in key legislative and municipal elections In El Salvador Citizens vote in key legislative and municipal elections
Krishna Kumari Kohli: Pakistan elects first female Dalit senator Krishna Kumari Kohli Pakistan elects first female Dalit senator
In Switzerland: Swiss vote for public media In Switzerland Swiss vote for public media
China: Country downplays lifting of presidential term limit China Country downplays lifting of presidential term limit
Italian: Populists, far-right eye gains in election Italian Populists, far-right eye gains in election
Speaker of Parliament: Muntaka Mubarak says Oquaye is just like Idi Amin Speaker of Parliament Muntaka Mubarak says Oquaye is just like Idi Amin

Recommended Videos

Sierra Leone elections: Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest Koroma Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest Koroma
GYEEDA Trial: Vanderpuye: NDC will win 2020 and free Abuga Pele GYEEDA Trial Vanderpuye: NDC will win 2020 and free Abuga Pele
Sack corrupt police officer: Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officer



Top Articles

1 Speaker of Parliament Muntaka Mubarak says Oquaye is just like Idi Aminbullet
2 David Ampofo writes Military deployment on our streets?bullet
3 Allegations Minister accused of blowing GH¢1.3m to train 13 peoplebullet
4 Ghana President US Congress acknowledges Akufo-Addo's exceptional...bullet
5 NPP Government 6 major achievements by Nana Addo in 10 monthsbullet
6 Yawa Pai Just a small embarrassing handshake moment involving...bullet
7 Special Prosecutor Attorney General defends suit against...bullet
8 Hassan Ahmed Head of State Protocol did no wrong at US...bullet
9 Mischief I hope robberies are not politically motivated...bullet
10 Allegations Nana Addo gave GH¢50bn to NPP for...bullet

Related Articles

Speaker of Parliament Muntaka Mubarak says Oquaye is just like Idi Amin
David Ampofo writes Military deployment on our streets?
In Parliament MP’s demand February salary
Allegations Minister accused of blowing GH¢1.3m to train 13 people
Payday Gov’t releases GHc88M to pay caterers of school feeding programme
Mischief I hope robberies are not politically motivated - Rawlings
Special Prosecutor Attorney General defends suit against Martin Amidu
Fragile National Security Minority demands immediate dismissal of IGP
Commonwealth Observer Mission Mahama holds discussions with political stakeholders ahead of Sierra Leone elections
Allegations Nana Addo gave GH¢50bn to NPP for Delegates Conference – Obiri Boahen

Top Videos

1 Warning Your bad, terrible language will take us to opposition -...bullet
2 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest...bullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 Letter to the Government Ex president John Dramani Mahama dares...bullet
5 Video Wife of KABA cries bitterly at husband's One week...bullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
8 Sack corrupt police officer Sack corrupt police officerbullet
9 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary...bullet
10 Politics Transition Speaker Mike Oquaye sworn in as...bullet

Politics

Parliament of Ghana
In Parliament MP’s demand February salary
Payday Gov’t releases GHc88M to pay caterers of school feeding programme
Fragile National Security Minority demands immediate dismissal of IGP
Commonwealth Observer Mission Mahama holds discussions with political stakeholders ahead of Sierra Leone elections