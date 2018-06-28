Pulse.com.gh logo
Who the hell is Kweku Baako? - Owusu Bempah


Corruption Allegations Who the hell is Kweku Baako? - Owusu Bempah asks

Kweku Baako has disclosed that Pastors with questionable characters and deeds will soon be investigated and exposed.

Isaac Owusu Bempah play

Isaac Owusu Bempah
Founder and leader of Glorious Word Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has challenged Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako to investigate his church if he has any findings of corrupt practices against him.

Kweku Baako has disclosed that Pastors with questionable characters and deeds will soon be investigated and exposed.

According to him, men of God such as founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah whom he doubts is a true man of God will soon be put under the radar and scrutinized.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, he said "Who is Owusu Bempah, does he have a church… I have to put them on my radar. These churches and pastors, it’s about time that we re-examine them critically. Too much pollution in the air, When they spiritually engage in scare mongering I should not react? They do it all the time. I repeat we have to put them on the radar, useless prophesies and scare mongering all over the place. Today they say this, tomorrow they say another thing and waste everybody’s time."

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako play

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

 

But Owusu Bempah in response said the exposé done by Anas Aremeyaw Anas is not genuine.

He said "Who the hell is Kweku Baako and that his small boy. If he thinks he can investigate him, he should come and investigate me and even investigate me in my bedroom. I am ever ready for him. I am a good pastor and God knows that so if he finds anything bad about my church, he should come.

"If he wants to investigate all church leaders in the country, he should go ahead. We are not scared of him. I have not killed anyone and so if they want to turn their lens on my church they should come. I respect Kweku Baako and so he shouldn’t dare say bad things about me."

