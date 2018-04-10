Work on your grammar - Ofosu Kwakye jabs Information Minister

news

National Democratic Congress (NDC) member Felix Ofosu Kwakye has entreated Ghanaians to ignore any rant from Deputy Minister of Information Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei.

He says there is no need to pay attention to the Deputy Minister of Information because she can't even express herself properly.

Asiamah-Adjei yesterday fired back at ex-President John Mahama for comments he made at Wa over the competence of Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mahama said, "I have been watching social media lately and there’s something that has come, and I think it cures everything. It’s the Obinim sticker, the President and his government needs an Obinim sticker. If it really works, then I think they need the sticker."

But the Deputy Minister of Information didn't take these comments lightly and she fired back in a Facebook post:

Reacting to the post on Neat FM, Felix Kwakye-Ofosu wondered why Ghanaians would give space to someone who appears to have been relegated to the background in her ministerial role.

“Why should we even waste our time on someone who cannot construct good sentences? Read carefully what she posted on Facebook", he quizzed.

He further asked, "How on earth can an election observer rig an election? How is that possible? She’s misleading the public and it’s a shame. What she did was a terrible advertisement for the Akufo-Addo’s government. Until recently she wasn’t known but I wouldn’t be surprised if she is reshuffled. She is clearly a disaster as a Minister."