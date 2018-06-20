Yaw Buabeng Asamoah appointed NPP Communications Director

news

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed Member of Parliament for Adenta, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah as its substantive Communications Director.

Buabeng Asamoah once served as the party's Deputy Communication Director before contesting as an MP.

He will be assisted by Richard Nyamah and Kofi Agyepong.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in a Facebook post hinted that Mr Yaw Buabeng Asamoah is the new Director of Communications.

He said the NPP is yet to announce the appointment of the 54-year-old lawyer who hails from Sekyere Odumase in the Ashanti Region.

"Congrats to Yaw Buabeng Asamoah for your appointment as the new Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party. Clearly, there was a huge leadership vacuum in the ruling party’s communication machinery and we are all happy to hear that Chairman Blay, General John Boadu and the team have acted accordingly," Gabby Asare Otchere Darko wrote.

Political life of Asamoah

Buabeng Asamoah was the first Secretary of the NPP on the University of Ghana, Legon campus and his skillful deployment of students in the 1992 elections laid an enduring foundation for TESCON.

He was also a youth representative on the inter-party Joint Action Committee formed after the 1992 elections and a veteran of the Public Order Act and Radio Eye demonstrations as well as the Kume Preko protests of the Alliance For Change (AFC).

Buabeng Asamoah is a man with extensive media competence. He was a show moderator on Forum and Governance Hour on radio and the popular political programme Talking Point on GTV.

Talking Point provided a platform for members of the NPP to criticize the government in the 90s.

He moderated the GBC TV election panel that reviewed the unprecedented transition from NDC to NPP in December 2000.