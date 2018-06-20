Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Yaw Buabeng Asamoah appointed NPP Communications Director


Spokesperson Yaw Buabeng Asamoah appointed NPP Communications Director

Buabeng Asamoah once served as the party's Deputy Communication Director before contesting as an MP.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Yaw Buabeng Asamoah play

Yaw Buabeng Asamoah
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed Member of Parliament for Adenta, Yaw Buabeng Asamoah as its substantive Communications Director.

Buabeng Asamoah once served as the party's Deputy Communication Director before contesting as an MP.

He will be assisted by Richard Nyamah and Kofi Agyepong.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in a Facebook post hinted that Mr Yaw Buabeng Asamoah is the new Director of Communications.

He said the NPP is yet to announce the appointment of the 54-year-old lawyer who hails from Sekyere Odumase in the Ashanti Region.

READ MORE: NDC MP to resign from Parliament

"Congrats to Yaw Buabeng Asamoah for your appointment as the new Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party. Clearly, there was a huge leadership vacuum in the ruling party’s communication machinery and we are all happy to hear that Chairman Blay, General John Boadu and the team have acted accordingly," Gabby Asare Otchere Darko wrote.

Political life of Asamoah

Buabeng Asamoah was the first Secretary of the NPP on the University of Ghana, Legon campus and his skillful deployment of students in the 1992 elections laid an enduring foundation for TESCON.

He was also a youth representative on the inter-party Joint Action Committee formed after the 1992 elections and a veteran of the Public Order Act and Radio Eye demonstrations as well as the Kume Preko protests of the Alliance For Change (AFC).

READ ALSO: NDC MP blames floods on implementation of Free SHS

Buabeng Asamoah is a man with extensive media competence. He was a show moderator on Forum and Governance Hour on radio and the popular political programme Talking Point on GTV.

Talking Point provided a platform for members of the NPP to criticize the government in the 90s.

He moderated the GBC TV election panel that reviewed the unprecedented transition from NDC to NPP in December 2000.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

U-Turn: Ho West NDC MP rescinds decision to resign U-Turn Ho West NDC MP rescinds decision to resign
Jabs: A father with rotten teeth begets babies with sharp teeth – Desoso’s son to Rawlings Jabs A father with rotten teeth begets babies with sharp teeth – Desoso’s son to Rawlings
Floods: NDC MP blames floods on implementation of Free SHS Floods NDC MP blames floods on implementation of Free SHS
By-election looms: NDC MP to resign from Parliament By-election looms NDC MP to resign from Parliament
Developmental Projects: Nana Addo 'attacked' for neglecting Ellembelle district Developmental Projects Nana Addo 'attacked' for neglecting Ellembelle district
Primaries: NDC constituency elections scheduled for June 23 Primaries NDC constituency elections scheduled for June 23

Recommended Videos

Political News: Parliament to approve $22.5 million loan facility for MPs’ cars Political News Parliament to approve $22.5 million loan facility for MPs’ cars
Politics: Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized Politics Speaker calls for ‘no bed syndrome’ to be criminalized
Alban Bagbin: Mahama's Gov't was an "Animal Farm" administration Alban Bagbin Mahama's Gov't was an "Animal Farm" administration



Top Articles

1 By-election looms NDC MP to resign from Parliamentbullet
2 Developmental Projects Nana Addo 'attacked' for neglecting Ellembelle...bullet
3 Working Government Criticizing Akufo-Addo is unfair - Central...bullet
4 Verbal War You and your wife are the crooks - Desoso's son jabs...bullet
5 Ghana Card Ken Agyapong is ignorant - Prof Attafuah jabsbullet
6 Jabs Rawlings is Nana Konadu's 'poodle' - Anita Desosobullet
7 Jabs I'm not like Akufo-Addo, I'm incorruptible - John...bullet
8 Floods NDC MP blames floods on implementation of Free SHSbullet
9 NPP Government Kennedy Agyapong's wife is board chair of...bullet
10 Dishonesty Mahama jabs Otabil, calls him a hypocritebullet

Related Articles

U-Turn Ho West NDC MP rescinds decision to resign
Jabs A father with rotten teeth begets babies with sharp teeth – Desoso’s son to Rawlings
Floods NDC MP blames floods on implementation of Free SHS
By-election looms NDC MP to resign from Parliament
Developmental Projects Nana Addo 'attacked' for neglecting Ellembelle district
Primaries NDC constituency elections scheduled for June 23
Jabs I'm not like Akufo-Addo, I'm incorruptible - John Mahama declares
Ghana Card Ken Agyapong is ignorant - Prof Attafuah jabs
Jabs Rawlings is Nana Konadu's 'poodle' - Anita Desoso
Working Government Criticizing Akufo-Addo is unfair - Central Regional Minister

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
2 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
3 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
4 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
5 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
6 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
9 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet
10 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking...bullet

Politics

Former President John Mahama
Elections 2020 NDC Northern Savannah Zone declares unflinching support for Mahama
Cedi Debate Mahama lacks understanding of economy: Bawumia hits back
Health Mahama rips into government over 'no bed syndrome'
National Identification Card NDC MPs deny grabbing Ghana Card