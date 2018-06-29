Pulse.com.gh logo
You've made women proud; you served Ghana well – Nana Oye to Charlotte


EC Chairperson’s Dismissal You’ve made women proud; you served Ghana well – Nana Oye consoles fired EC Chair

Nana Oye Lithur said Charlotte Osei still remains “our most erudite lawyer, God-fearing public servant who reformed and revolutionised the Electoral Commission as its First Female Chairman.”

Former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Nana Oye Lithur, embattled EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei

Former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Nana Oye Lithur, embattled EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei
A former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur has described the fired Chairperson of the Electoral Commission as Ghana’s most erudite lawyer despite her dismissal from office.

In a statement on her Facebook page to show solidarity to Charlotte Osei, Nana Oye Lithur said Ghanaian women were proud of the EC Chairperson’s achievement during her tenure in office.

“You still remain our most erudite lawyer, God-fearing public servant who reformed and revolutionised the Electoral Commission as its First Female Chairman.”

She added that the changes made by Charlotte Osei since she assumed office makes her a shining star and a role model in Ghana.

Former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Nana Oye Lithur, embattled EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei

Former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection Nana Oye Lithur, embattled EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei

 

“You made sweeping changes at NCCE and left it in good shape. You superintended over the best elections ever in 2016. You have made all women in Ghana proud! You served your nation well!!! You are a shining star and example.”

Nana Oye then called on Mrs Osei to hold her head up high “and climb even higher.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday (June 28, 2019) dismissed the Charlotte Osei as EC Chairperson and 2 other deputies.

The two deputies are Mr Amadu Sulley and Ms Georgina Opoku Amankwah.

Background

The Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo constituted a five-member committee to investigate the EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei together with her two deputies, Georgina Opoku Amankwah who is in charge of Corporate Service and Amadu Sulley, in charge of Operations as prescribed under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution.

The committee presided over by a Supreme Court judge has two other Court of Appeal judges (male and female) as well as two other members nominated by the Council of State (male and female) as its membership.

Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are set to hit the streets on Friday (today) to protest the firing of Chairperson for the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei.

This committee was constituted after two separate groups petitioned the President demanding the removal of Madam Charlotte Osei as EC boss.

Some workers petitioned the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, asking for investigations into allegations of fraud and financial malfeasance against the Chair of the election management body.

They are also demanding her removal over allegations that she terminated a contract with STL and unilaterally renegotiated a contract with a vendor of the EC for $21,999,592 without informing her deputies or other commissioners.

Charlotte Osei in response also accused her deputy Chairpersons of the Commission of arrogance and illegally signing contracts worth over GH¢40 million without her approval.

