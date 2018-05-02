Home > News > World >

109 in custody after Paris May Day violence


In Paris 109 in custody after Paris May Day violence

French police said 109 people were in custody on Wednesday after violent May Day protests, correcting an earlier figure of 209 given by Interior Minister Gerard Collomb.

  • Published:
Hooded youths had torched a McDonald's restaurant and several vehicles after joining the traditional May 1 union-led rallies for workers' rights play

Hooded youths had torched a McDonald's restaurant and several vehicles after joining the traditional May 1 union-led rallies for workers' rights

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

French police said 109 people were in custody on Wednesday after violent May Day protests, correcting an earlier figure of 209 given by Interior Minister Gerard Collomb.

Hooded youths had torched a McDonald's restaurant and several vehicles after joining the traditional May 1 union-led demonstration for workers' rights.

Collomb, who gave the wrong figure in a television interview, promised to boost policing at future protests after facing accusations that the government had been caught unaware by 1,200 trouble-makers.

"For the next demonstrations there will be even more security forces, this time with the intention of totally separating protesters from those who have come to smash things up," he told France 2 television.

President Emmanuel Macron, on a visit to Sydney, deplored the violence.

"May 1 is Workers' Day, not the day of the hooligans," he told a press conference.

"I can only condemn again what has happened, with the greatest firmness," he said.

Shouting "Rise up, Paris" and "Everyone hates the police", anti-capitalist protesters in black jackets and face masks had tried to hold up the Paris march and then ran amok along the route.

They set fire to a McDonald's restaurant near Austerlitz station, east of the city centre, and torched vehicles at a car dealership.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Emmanuel Macron: French President reiterates need to keep Iran nuclear deal Emmanuel Macron French President reiterates need to keep Iran nuclear deal
In Portugal: Building boom lifts Lisbon allure and property prices In Portugal Building boom lifts Lisbon allure and property prices
Wang Yi: China's foreign minister arrives in N. Korea Wang Yi China's foreign minister arrives in N. Korea
Emmanuel Macron: French President warns over China dominance in Indo-Pacific Emmanuel Macron French President warns over China dominance in Indo-Pacific
In Asia: Myanmar judge says policeman's 'entrapment' testimony stands In Asia Myanmar judge says policeman's 'entrapment' testimony stands
In Armenia: Tens of thousands protesters shut down capital In Armenia Tens of thousands protesters shut down capital

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedbullet
2 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
3 In Venezuela Five years of severance pay now buys a coffeebullet
4 Boko Haram Dozens killed in North East Nigeria suicide blastsbullet
5 Sex Abuse Rundown of sexual assault within the Catholic churchbullet
6 World Health Organization 9 out of 10 people breathing...bullet
7 Diplomacy China to fund $31M headquarters for ECOWASbullet
8 Pope Francis Pontiff's aide Pell could face two trials...bullet
9 Pope Francis Canada presses pontiff over apology to...bullet
10 In North Korea Defectors send bottles of food and...bullet

Related Articles

In Francis McDonald's torched, hundreds arrested in May Day protests in Paris
In Turkey Over 80 held in security crackdown as Istanbul marks May 1
In Armenia Protest leader says ruling party to thwart his PM bid
In Venezuela Five years of severance pay now buys a coffee
In Tunisia Islamist party endorses Jewish candidate
In Malaysia From dead voters to blackouts: Country braces for 'filthy' poll
FIFA Organization bans Brazilian federation chief over corruption
In Armenia Deadlock as acting PM rejects talks with protest leader
South Korea The pine and the poplar: a tale of two trees in the DMZ
In Israel Three arrested after 10 young Israelis killed in flash floods

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
5 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
6 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a...bullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
8 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
9 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas gestures as he chairs a Palestinian National Council meeting in Ramallah on April 30, 2018
Mahmud Abbas US, Israel condemn Palestinian president over 'anti-Semitic' comments
The Solaris luxury seaside building where jailed former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva allegedly owns a triplex apartment that he received as a bribe, a charge he denies
In Brazil New corruption charges filed against Ex-President Lula
Prime Minister Emmanuel Issoze Ngondet "submitted the resignation letter of his government following the decision of the constitutional court to put an end to the powers of the current legislature, resulting in the resignation of the current government," a statement said
In Gabon Government steps down after election delays
Turkish police officers arrest a protester attempting to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul
In Turkey Over 80 held in security crackdown as Istanbul marks May 1