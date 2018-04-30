Home > News > World >

11 children killed in Afghan suicide attack on foreign convoy


In Afghanistan 11 children killed in suicide attack on foreign convoy

A suicide attack on a foreign military convoy in southern Afghanistan on Monday killed at least 11 children who were nearby, officials said.

  • Published:
The attack came hours after two suicide blasts in the Afghan capital Kabul play

The attack came hours after two suicide blasts in the Afghan capital Kabul

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A suicide attack on a foreign military convoy in southern Afghanistan on Monday killed at least 11 children who were nearby, officials said.

Sixteen other people were wounded, including foreign and Afghan security force members, when a bomb-laden car exploded in the southern province of Kandahar, provincial police spokesman Qasim Afghan told AFP.

Kandahar governor spokesman Said Aziz Ahmad Azizi confirmed the casualty toll. He said five Romanian soldiers and two Afghan police officers were among the injured.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan said eight Romanian soldiers were wounded in the attack. Afghan civilians, including children, and security forces were also among the casualties, it added.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those wounded, and with the innocent Afghans whose lives were needlessly taken from them by the enemies of Afghanistan," said General John Nicholson, the top US and NATO commander in Afghanistan.

Romanian soldiers are tasked with providing security at Kandahar airport, which is used by foreign forces.

The attack came hours after two suicide blasts in the Afghan capital Kabul killed at least 25 people including Agence France-Presse chief photographer for Afghanistan Shah Marai.

The Islamic State group claimed the Kabul attacks.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

East Africa: Lake Victoria biodiversity being 'decimated' East Africa Lake Victoria biodiversity being 'decimated'
Adventure Gone Wrong: Italian climber dies on Nepal peak Adventure Gone Wrong Italian climber dies on Nepal peak
Nikol Pashinyan: Armenia 'hero' opposition leader nominated for PM Nikol Pashinyan Armenia 'hero' opposition leader nominated for PM
Theresa May: British PM picks new interior minister after resignation blow Theresa May British PM picks new interior minister after resignation blow
In Syria: Missile strikes kills 26, mostly Iranian, forces In Syria Missile strikes kills 26, mostly Iranian, forces
Luiz Loures: Accuser in UNAIDS sex assault case rejects new probe Luiz Loures Accuser in UNAIDS sex assault case rejects new probe

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Uzbekistan Tourism boom to test country's thawbullet
4 Qatar Country to scrap controversial exit system for workers: expertsbullet
5 Costa Rica Evangelicals make up quarter of country's new assemblybullet
6 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler...bullet
7 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
8 East Africa Lake Victoria biodiversity being 'decimated'bullet
9 Luiz Loures Accuser in UNAIDS sex assault case rejects...bullet
10 Gaza Strip Thousands march on Israel border in 5th...bullet

Related Articles

In Syria Missile strikes kills 26, mostly Iranian, forces
In Afghanistan Lack of oversight for donations: US watchdog
In Australia Women lead Anzac Day marches amid high security
Mike Pompeo Senate panel narrowly recommends Trump's nominee as US diplomatic chief
In Kabul Suicide attack on voter registration centre kills 31
Afghan Register to vote in long-delayed elections amid violence
Afghanistan Artisans pit their talents against Chinese imports
Afghan Civilians increasingly targeted by militants: UN
In Berlin Six arrested on suspicion of half marathon plot
Turkey Country deports hundreds of Afghan migrants after influx

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet

World

Filipina workers returning home from Kuwait fill out forms upon their arrival at Manila International Airport on February 18, 2018
Rodrigo Duterte Kuwait seeks to calm Philippines crisis over workers
TIM is set to elect a new board at this week's investor gathering, following the resignation last month of eight members
In Italy Telecom Italia head to step down if hedge fund breaks up board: report
A car drives past a damaged mosque in the eastern Syrian city of Deir Ezzor in this November 5, 2017 file photo
In Syria Regime, US-backed forces in deadly clashes: monitor
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during joint press briefing with the Saudi foreign minister at the Royal airport in the capital Riyadh on April 29, 2018
Mike Pompeo 'Real opportunity' for progress on North Korea