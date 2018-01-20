11 killed, 46 injured in bus accident in Turkey

news

Eleven people were killed while 46 others got injured in a bus accident in north-western Turkey.

The BBC News reported that the tragedy occurred when the vehicle which was conveying different families on a "school holiday skiing trip" crashed in the region of Eskisehir.

Ozdemir Cakacak, who is the governor of the city confirmed the event stating that it occurred despite good road condition. "The road was empty and neither wet nor frozen," the city head mentioned according to the Manila Times.

Many reports submitted that the victims of the accident were headed down to the popular Uludag ski resort located in Bursa when the accident occurred.

They had departed on a night bus to the location from Ankara, the country capital. This adds to the nation's alarming accident rate which was put at a sum of a million in the year 2016.

A total of 7,300 lost their lives in the year according to AFP News.