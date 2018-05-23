Home > News > World >

14 priests linked to Chile sex abuse stripped of duties


In Chile 14 priests linked to sex abuse stripped of duties

Fourteen priests involved in a sex abuse scandal in Chile -- which has rocked Pope Francis's papacy -- were defrocked on Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Santiago's Archbishop Ricardo Ezzati (C) speaks at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Santiago on May 18, when thirty-four Chilean bishops announced their resignation over a child sex abuse scandal within the church play

Santiago's Archbishop Ricardo Ezzati (C) speaks at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Santiago on May 18, when thirty-four Chilean bishops announced their resignation over a child sex abuse scandal within the church

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Fourteen priests involved in a sex abuse scandal in Chile -- which has rocked Pope Francis's papacy -- were defrocked on Tuesday.

"Fourteen priests no longer are allowed to carry out their duties... These priests have taken part in actions that may be civilian crimes as well as within the church," the bishop's office in the city of Rancagua said.

Nicknamed "the Family," the group of priestly offenders committed sex abuses with young people including minors, churchgoer Elisa Fernandez told Channel 13 last week.

A priest said in that report aired last week that the group formed a sex abuse ring a decade ago, and engaged in sex acts with no regard for whether were minors or of age.

In addition, offenders used social media to control their interactions with victims and used church money for trips abroad ans well as expensive car services with young friends, the report added.

Just Friday, 34 Chilean bishops announced their resignation over the child sex abuse scandal.

The striking announcement came after the pontiff summoned the bishops over the scandal.

Several members of the Chilean church hierarchy are accused by victims of ignoring and covering up child abuse by Chilean pedophile priest Fernando Karadima during the 1980s and 1990s.

Factfile on major sex abuse allegations relating to the Catholic Church play

Factfile on major sex abuse allegations relating to the Catholic Church

(AFP)

On Thursday evening, Francis promised "changes" to the Chilean church to "restore justice" in a short declaration to the bishops, which was made public.

But in a confidential 10-page document leaked Friday by Chilean TV channel T13, the Argentine pope goes much further in his indictment of the Chilean Church.

The letter -- handed to the bishops at the start of their meetings with Francis -- evokes "crimes" and "painful and shameful sexual abuse of minors, abuses of power and conscience by ministers of the Church."

It qualifies the removal of certain prelates from their roles as necessary but "insufficient," calling for "the roots" that allowed such abuse within an "elitist and authoritarian" Chilean Church to be examined.

Some analysts note that Chile's long tradition of having the church not subject to civilian law lent itself to impunity and cover-ups.

The damning letter also outlines findings of an investigation, ordered by Pope Francis, into the abuse allegations.

It says the probe found senior church officials had destroyed proof in cases of sex abuse and that certain members of the clergy who had displayed immoral behavior had been transferred to other dioceses after attempts to "minimize" the gravity of their actions.

Grave accusations "were superficially qualified as improbable," the letter says, denouncing bishops for their "terrible negligence in protecting children."

In April 2002, Pope John Paul II summoned 13 American cardinals and bishops to Rome after a huge pedophilia scandal within the clergy.

Following another abuse scandal in Ireland in 2009, Pope Benedict XVI also organized a meeting of Irish prelates at the Vatican in February 2010.

Argentine-born Francis said it must not happen again on his watch.

Francis himself has gotten caught up in the tragedies when he defended Chilean bishop Juan Barros -- accused of covering up Fernando Karadima's abuses.

Francis has apologized to the victims, three of whom he recently received at the Vatican, and admitted he had made "grave mistakes" after reading the 2,300-page report on the abuse in Chile.

Since 2000, about 80 Roman Catholic priests have been reported to authorities in Chile for alleged sexual abuse.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Start-Ups: Tiny African tech businesses draw interest after slow start Start-Ups Tiny African tech businesses draw interest after slow start
North Korea: Country preps nuclear site demolition despite US summit doubts North Korea Country preps nuclear site demolition despite US summit doubts
In Turkey: Leftist firebrand seeks to end opposition's losing streak In Turkey Leftist firebrand seeks to end opposition's losing streak
UN Bribery Scandal: Chinese-Australian political donor linked to 'scandal' UN Bribery Scandal Chinese-Australian political donor linked to 'scandal'
In Australia: Archbishop guilty of concealing child abuse steps down In Australia Archbishop guilty of concealing child abuse steps down
In Ireland: Campaign for abortion referendum turns testy In Ireland Campaign for abortion referendum turns testy

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes to jurybullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
4 European Union As EU privacy law looms, debate swirls on...bullet
5 In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study...bullet
6 Moon Jae-in Trump-Kim summit in play as South Korean President...bullet
7 In Miami-Dade Florida police shoot gunman at Trump-owned...bullet
8 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
9 North Korea Country demands Seoul return waitress...bullet
10 In Brazil 25 Africans rescued, Guyanese migrants...bullet

Related Articles

In Chile All bishops quit over child abuse scandal
Pope Francis Pontiff vows 'change' in Chile church after paedophile scandal
Cuba Country to host Colombia-ELN rebel peace talks
Sex Abuse Pope receives Chilean bishops over scandal
Sex Abuse Rundown of sexual assault within the Catholic church
Pope Francis Pontiff's aide to stand trial on multiple sex abuse charges
In Peru Vatican takes over scandal-hit Catholic group
Alberto Fujimori Peru's pardoned ex-strongman
Fujimori Ex-President's pardon, another blow to tackling impunity in Latin America?
Alberto Fujimori Peru pardoned ex-strongman

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
7 Olympics News Samsung unveils special edition Galaxy Note 8...bullet
8 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet
9 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost...bullet

World

The arrests come a month before the kingdom is slated to lift its driving ban on women
In Saudi Arabia Arrests of women activists drive home message - change comes from the top
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has toughened his tone on Iran, leading to speculation over a fresh push from Washington for regime change
In Iran Speculation mounts over US push for regime change
In addition to baiting and use of spotlights, banned methods include hunting wolves and coyotes during their denning season, the use of dogs to hunt bears, and the killing of swimming caribou from motor boats
Donald Trump US President moves to lift ban on bear baiting in Alaska
Wang is set to visit Washington
China - US Relations Foreign minister, Wang Yi to visit Washington