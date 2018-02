news

Fourteen suspected militiamen and one soldier have been killed in a resurgence of violence in DR Congo's troubled Kasai region, a local leader said today.

"Kamwina Nsapu militiamen arrived in the administrative centre of Lombelu (on Monday) and made a surprise attack on an army combat patrol," Andre Kapiola, Lombelu sector chief in Kasai Central, told AFP.

Violence in Kasai first erupted after a tribal chieftain known as the Kamwina Nsapu, who rebelled against the regime of President Joseph Kabila, was killed in August 2016.

Details later.