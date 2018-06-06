Home > News > World >

200 missing as Guatemala volcano threatens new eruptions


In Guatemala 200 missing as volcano threatens new eruptions

Explosions boomed from Guatemala's fearsome Fuego volcano Wednesday, unleashing fresh torrents of molten mud and ash down slopes where officials said 75 people had been killed and 200 were still missing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A smoke column billows from the lower part of the Fuego volcano near Guatemala City on June 5, 2018 play

A smoke column billows from the lower part of the Fuego volcano near Guatemala City on June 5, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Explosions boomed from Guatemala's fearsome Fuego volcano Wednesday, unleashing fresh torrents of molten mud and ash down slopes where officials said 75 people had been killed and 200 were still missing.

Fears of a fresh blowup of the 3,763-meter (12,346-foot) volcano have stalked rescue workers since Sunday's eruption buried entire villages on its southern flank.

Officials said the known number of dead was 75, though that toll was expected to rise.

"We already have data with names and locations where there are missing persons and that number is 192," Sergio Cabanas, head of Guatemala's disaster management agency, told reporters.

Among the latest of the 75 fatalities reported by the National Institute of Forensic Sciences was a 42-year-old woman who died in hospital having lost both legs and an arm in the eruption.

Experts said the volcano recorded several weak explosions on Wednesday, generating a fresh 4,700 meter (15,500 feet) high column of gray ash.

Police officers carry a victim in the ash-covered village of San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla Department play

Police officers carry a victim in the ash-covered village of San Miguel Los Lotes, in Escuintla Department

(AFP)

"The explosions are generating moderate avalanches that have an approximate distance of 800 to 1,000 meters and on their trajectory they are carrying fine material to a height of around 100 meters," the Volcanology Institute said.

"There is persistent ash in the environment."

Emergency workers had to temporarily suspend their search late Tuesday after a new eruption triggered a landslide.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from seven communities in the Escuintla area near the summit, as panicked locals rushed to their cars to escape, causing chaotic traffic.

An AFP photographer saw a large plume of ash rise into the sky, prompting an evacuation of everyone authorities could find before the police, the military and rescuers were ordered to stand down.

Ongoing search

Factfile on the Guatemala volcano that has left scores dead play

Factfile on the Guatemala volcano that has left scores dead

(AFP)

Hundreds of rescue workers, including firefighters, police and the military, were battling adverse conditions to search for remains in the tangled morass of rubble, dust and earth left behind by the landslides.

Firefighters hosed down their smoking boots, which had sunk into molten volcanic material just below the ash surface.

Everything in the search area was covered in a thick blanket of dust. In the murk created by the dust, police were using red ink to mark homes that had already been searched for bodies.

More than 12,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, the disaster management agency said, more than 3,000 of them housed in temporary shelters.

On the slopes Wednesday, local volunteers distributed food to rescue workers.

"We come in support of the people who are really risking their lives for the people who are there," said Gladys Vian, a 56-year-old member of the Catholic parish of Escuintla.

- Strongest in decades-

Soldiers search for victims of the Fuego Volcano eruption in the ash-covered village of San Miguel Los Lotes play

Soldiers search for victims of the Fuego Volcano eruption in the ash-covered village of San Miguel Los Lotes

(AFP)

The killer eruption was the Central American country's strongest in four decades.

It sent huge clouds of ash barrelling over the surrounding area, blanketing roads, cars and people in thick gray dust as a river of molten mud carved a path down the mountain, sweeping away entire villages.

Officials said the speed and ferocity of the eruption took mountain communities by surprise, with many of the dead found in or around their homes.

Despite offers of international help from the United States, Mexico and several Latin American neighbors, Guatemalan authorities have not made a request for foreign aid.

The foreign ministry said disaster management agency CONRED would help determine any such request.

"We are ready when CONRED as the governing body of emergency management authorize us to make an appeal," the ministry said in a statement.

President Jimmy Morales has been criticized on social media for passively waiting to react to offers of international aid.

The head of the international Red Cross Francesco Rocca is due to visit the country on Thursday, the Geneva-based agency said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Omar al-Bashir: Sudanese president offers hosting talks between S.Sudan rivals Omar al-Bashir Sudanese president offers hosting talks between S.Sudan rivals
Theresa May: British PM tells Netanyahu of concern over Gaza clashes Theresa May British PM tells Netanyahu of concern over Gaza clashes
United Kingdom: Country warns EU's 'dogmatic' approach to Brexit risks lives United Kingdom Country warns EU's 'dogmatic' approach to Brexit risks lives
Pedro Sanchez: Spain's new PM unveils pro-EU government dominated by women Pedro Sanchez Spain's new PM unveils pro-EU government dominated by women
In Greece: Thousands protest against Macedonia name deal In Greece Thousands protest against Macedonia name deal
In Jerusalem: Israeli bid to host Messi thrust politics to fore In Jerusalem Israeli bid to host Messi thrust politics to fore

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 Lotte World Tower 'French Spiderman' foiled in Seoul skyscraper attemptbullet
3 In Central Africa DR Congo crisis stirs concernsbullet
4 Maximum Security Apple touts privacy features of new operating systemsbullet
5 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
6 In Lahore Abducted British-Pakistani activist freed - familybullet
7 Mobile Upgrade From beep to boom: Europe hears call of...bullet
8 Brendan Greaves 'Look Away': Songwriter sued over Chicago hitbullet
9 In Nicaragua 'Human tragedy' of violence claims 121...bullet
10 Water is life Ivory Coast city struggles with...bullet

Related Articles

In Guatemala Death toll rises to 73 after strong explosion
Volcanic eruption Toll rises in Guatemala as more bodies recovered
In Guatemala Volcano eruption kills 25
Football Argentina's 1986 World Cup-winning coach Bilardo hospitalised
In Washington Protesters attack 'immoral' Trump policy on immigrant families
Football FIFA lifts suspension on Guatemala
Football Happy Gomez ready for Panama World Cup debut
In Guatemala Ex-army chief jailed for 1981 rape and torture
World Israeli appeal to evangelicals stirs old fears

Top Videos

1 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising...bullet
7 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet

World

Bangladesh police conduct a drive against narcotics in Dhaka, June 5, 2018. UN rights chief Zeid Al Hussein has condemned the recent killing of more than 100 alleged drug dealers in Bangladesh
In Bangladesh UN rights chief slams drug war
L'astronaute espagnol Pedro Duque à son retour de la Station spatiale internationale à bord de la capsule Soyouz TMA-2, le 28 octobre 2003 au Kazakhstan
In Spain First astronaut named science minister: party source
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (left) met US US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier this week ahead of a deal for the withdrawal of a US-backed Kurdish militia from a flashpoint Syrian town
Turkey Country says Syria road map to 'rebuild mutual trust' with US
Some lawmakers say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, seen here at an April congressional hearing on personal data protection, should return to explain its deal allowing smartphone makers to access user information
In Huawei Facebook deals with Chinese firm draw ire from US lawmakers