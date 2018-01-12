3 dead, 30 injured in bus crash in Czech

news

At least three people have been reported dead in a bus crash that occured in Prague, Czech republic on Friday, January 12, 2018.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the crash occured after a public transport bus and a car collided.

The report further revealed that 30 passengers were injured with some have serious degree of injuries as a result of the impact caused by the collision between the vehicles.

ALSO READ: Cars, castles and communism: things to know about Czech

Confirming the crash, police spokeswoman Monika Schindlova said: "The collision between a bus and a car killed three people, the driver of a Skoda and two people who were in the bus."

As at the time of filing the report, Indian Express reported that several injured passengers were still trapped inside the bus, which struck a tree after veering off the road.