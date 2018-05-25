Home > News > World >

3 die in Argentine theater collapse


In Argentina 3 die in theater collapse

Three people were killed and two injured when a near century-old theater building in Argentina collapsed while undergoing renovation work, police said Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A man attempts to help a victim in the rubble minutes after the collapse of the Parravicini theater building play

A man attempts to help a victim in the rubble minutes after the collapse of the Parravicini theater building

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three people were killed and two injured when a near century-old theater building in Argentina collapsed while undergoing renovation work, police said Thursday.

The historic building in the northern city of San Miguel de Tucuman collapsed around 8:00 pm (2300 GMT) on Wednesday with heavy traffic in the street outside.

Police first reported one man had been killed but revised the toll after discovering in the rubble two more bodies, those of another man and a woman.

There were no workers in the building at the time and police believe the victims were all passers-by. Two other women were being treated for multiple injuries but were out of danger.

Investigators believe the collapse of the French-style Parravicini theater was due to a problem in the structure that dates from its construction.

It closed in 1995 but had been under renovation for months to turn it into a commercial building.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Pentagon: The rising tensions between China, US Pentagon The rising tensions between China, US
Donald Trump: No evidence of 'spy' in president camp, Democrats say after intel brief Donald Trump No evidence of 'spy' in president camp, Democrats say after intel brief
Oleg Deripaska: Magnate resigns from Rusal board over US sanctions Oleg Deripaska Magnate resigns from Rusal board over US sanctions
Mariano Rajoy: Spain's Socialists file no-confidence motion against PM over graft Mariano Rajoy Spain's Socialists file no-confidence motion against PM over graft
In France: Government seeks end to rail strike with 35 bn-euro debt pledge In France Government seeks end to rail strike with 35 bn-euro debt pledge
In Gaza: Tear gas baby left off official death count In Gaza Tear gas baby left off official death count

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Palestine Country join 2 UN agencies, chemical weapons pactbullet
2 World Read Trump's letter to Kim Jong Un canceling North Korea Summitbullet
3 Joseph Wu Taiwan FM resigns after Burkina Faso cuts tiesbullet
4 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
5 Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for high-stakes talks...bullet
6 Mike Pompeo US says Europeans did nothing to counter Iran missilesbullet
7 Silicon Valley Apple-Samsung iPhone design copying case goes...bullet
8 Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul charged with rape, sex...bullet
9 Trump Twists and turns of US-NKorean diplomatic...bullet
10 Russian Intelligence US disrupts botnet of 500,000...bullet

Related Articles

Wilfred Ndidi Leicester City midfielder recovering 'faster than expected' for Nigeria
Ballon d'Or Ronaldo versus Salah -- the award on the line?
Football Ancelotti replaces Sarri with promise to end Napoli's 28-year title wait
Turkey Erdogan congratulates Maduro after controversial election win
Football FIFA empathy not enough to topple CAS in Guerrero doping case

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet

World

US President Donald Trump Trump blamed "open hostility" from the North Korean regime for his decision to call off planned talks with Kim Jong Un
Trump US president welcomes 'productive' N.Korea reaction on talks
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (right) lost the support of his erstwhile ally, centre-right Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera (left) as he faced down a Socialist Party no-confidence motion
Mariano Rajoy Graft-tainted Spanish PM under fire from opposition, allies
Part of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 is seen on September 9, 2014 at the crash site in the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) east of Donetsk in Ukraine
US America backs Dutch, Australian findings against Russia in MH17 probe
Harvey Weinstein police station Manhattan May 25
Harvey Weinstein Hollywood mogul turns himself in to NY police station