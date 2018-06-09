Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Three Gazans killed by Israeli fire on border: new ministry toll


In Gaza 3 killed by Israeli fire on border: new ministry toll

Three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old, were killed by Israeli fire on the Gaza border on Friday, the territory's health ministry said, as weeks of deadly clashes with protesters continued.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Palestinian paramedics carry away a demonstrator wounded in clashes with Israeli forces on the border east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on June 8, 2018 play

Palestinian paramedics carry away a demonstrator wounded in clashes with Israeli forces on the border east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on June 8, 2018

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old, were killed by Israeli fire on the Gaza border on Friday, the territory's health ministry said, as weeks of deadly clashes with protesters continued.

The ministry had announced a fourth man had been killed but swiftly clarified his heart had been restarted.

Among the dead was 15-year-old Haitham al-Jamal, who was shot on the border in southern Gaza east of the ciy of Khan Yunis, the ministry said.

Around 10,000 Palestinians gathered in five places along the border, the Israeli army said, with clashes ensuing.

The army said in a statement its forces were using "riot dispersal means and are operating in accordance with the rules of engagement."

At least 128 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since protests broke out along the Gaza border on March 30. There have been no Israeli casualties.

Protests peaked on May 14 when at least 61 Palestinians were killed in protests to coincide with the controversial opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Israel says Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas are using the protest as an excuse to carry out attacks.

The Jewish state maintains a crippling blockade of Gaza it says is necessary to isolate Hamas.

Critics say it amount to collective punishment of the territory's two million residents.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Singapore: Trump and Kim lookalikes hold 'summit' In Singapore Trump and Kim lookalikes hold 'summit'
Pope Francis: Pontiff urges oil majors to combat global warming and aid poor Pope Francis Pontiff urges oil majors to combat global warming and aid poor
In Afghanistan: 19 police killed in Taliban attack on base: officials In Afghanistan 19 police killed in Taliban attack on base: officials
Xi Jinping: China's president hails 'unity' of security bloc led with Russia Xi Jinping China's president hails 'unity' of security bloc led with Russia
Vladimir Putin: Russia and Ukraine discuss 'exchange' of Sentsov, other prisoners Vladimir Putin Russia and Ukraine discuss 'exchange' of Sentsov, other prisoners
Maria Bueno: Legendary Brazilian tennis player dies Maria Bueno Legendary Brazilian tennis player dies

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Germany Iraqi murder suspect's escape sparks outragebullet
2 Anthony Bourdain Celebrity chef, food critic dead at 61 - CNNbullet
3 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
4 In Kabul NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthroughbullet
5 In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raidbullet
6 In Helsinki Top US, Russian military brass to meetbullet
7 Donald Trump Allies bid to paper over cracks at fractious G7...bullet
8 In Nicaragua Country talks on hold as student becomes...bullet
9 In Vietnam Trophy hunting: World Cup replicas selling fastbullet
10 Daniel Ortega President, bishops set for talks on...bullet

Related Articles

United Nations Emergency General Assembly meeting on Gaza called for Wednesday
Theresa May British PM tells Netanyahu of concern over Gaza clashes
Football Argentina-Israel friendly called off: Israel embassy
Netanyahu Israel PM warns Merkel of new refugee crisis sparked by Iran
Football Palestinian FA protests planned Messi game in Jerusalem
In Gaza Israel exchange fire after Palestinian woman killed at border
World Medic who saved lives loses her own in Gaza
Palestinian Man tries to hit Israeli soldiers with tractor, shot dead: army
Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli PM to push hard line on Iran during Europe trip

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet

World

Leaders of the G7 participate in a working session of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, June 8, 2018; US President Donald Trump has shown skepticism and downright hostility toward multilateral institutions
Donald Trump US president widens the cracks in world order's foundations
Syrian children play among destroyed buildings in Kobane
Ahmed Saleh Years after IS, Syrian Kurds rebuild Kobane alone
The site is located a close to another where evidence of the biggest-ever sacrifice of children was found, with more than 140 youngsters were slain in Huanchaquito (pictured here)
In Peru Archaeologists find new mass child sacrifice site
Central Nigeria is in the grip of a conflict between nomadic herders and sedentary farmers -- the weapons influx has inflamed the violence, say specialists
In Nigeria Banned weapons stoke deadly violence