Three Gazans killed by Israeli fire on border: new ministry toll

news

Three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old, were killed by Israeli fire on the Gaza border on Friday, the territory's health ministry said, as weeks of deadly clashes with protesters continued.

The ministry had announced a fourth man had been killed but swiftly clarified his heart had been restarted.

Among the dead was 15-year-old Haitham al-Jamal, who was shot on the border in southern Gaza east of the ciy of Khan Yunis, the ministry said.

Around 10,000 Palestinians gathered in five places along the border, the Israeli army said, with clashes ensuing.

The army said in a statement its forces were using "riot dispersal means and are operating in accordance with the rules of engagement."

At least 128 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since protests broke out along the Gaza border on March 30. There have been no Israeli casualties.

Protests peaked on May 14 when at least 61 Palestinians were killed in protests to coincide with the controversial opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Israel says Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas are using the protest as an excuse to carry out attacks.

The Jewish state maintains a crippling blockade of Gaza it says is necessary to isolate Hamas.

Critics say it amount to collective punishment of the territory's two million residents.