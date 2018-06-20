Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

30 Afghan security forces killed in Taliban attacks: officials


In Afghanistan 30 security forces killed in Taliban attacks: officials

Taliban fighters killed around 30 Afghan security forces in multiple attacks in western Afghanistan, officials said Wednesday, in the deadliest clashes since the militant group ended its ceasefire.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The attacks came just days after the Taliban ended a brief ceasefire play

The attacks came just days after the Taliban ended a brief ceasefire

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Taliban fighters killed around 30 Afghan security forces in multiple attacks in western Afghanistan, officials said Wednesday, in the deadliest clashes since the militant group ended its ceasefire.

Militants stormed at least two bases belonging to government forces in Badghis province overnight and ambushed a convoy of reinforcements. Officials said the group may have used the three-day truce, that ended Sunday, to plan the attacks.

"More than half of the fatalities came from the ambush and roadside bomb blasts that hit a reinforcement convoy," provincial governor Abdul Qhafoor Malikzai told AFP.

The other soldiers and police were killed when militants raided their bases, Qhafoor added.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attacks in a WhatsApp message to journalists.

Provincial council chief Abdul Aziz Bek confirmed the death toll and accused the Taliban of taking advantage of the suspension in fighting to do reconnaissance in the area.

"During the ceasefire the Taliban had sent informants to collect information about the bases and plan the attack," he told AFP.

Badghis governor spokesman Jamshid Shahabi told AFP that 15 Taliban fighters were also killed and 21 wounded in the attacks on two bases in Bala Murghab district.

The defence ministry issued a statement saying fighting in the area continued as the Taliban faced "stiff resistance" from Afghan security forces.

Further reinforcements had been deployed, the statement said.

It appeared to be the deadliest fighting since the Taliban returned to the battlefield on Monday after refusing a government request to extend their unprecedented three-day ceasefire.

Year-long truce offer

President Ashraf Ghani announced over the weekend that the government's eight-day ceasefire, which had been scheduled to expire on Tuesday, would be prolonged for another 10 days.

The first formal nationwide ceasefire since the 2001 US-led invasion had sparked extraordinary scenes of Taliban fighters, security forces and civilians happily celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday together.

But the jubilation appeared to alarm Taliban leaders, who on Sunday ordered their fighters to stay at their posts or in areas under their control.

The Taliban hailed the truce as a success and a demonstration of their "full control" over their fighters.

The government's move to extend its ceasefire with the Taliban may buy Ghani more time to work out how to keep the momentum going.

His February offer of peace talks with the Taliban, considered to be one of the most comprehensive plans ever offered by an Afghan government, was ignored by the militants, who went on to launch their annual spring offensive.

The insurgents have repeatedly demanded direct dialogue with the United States, which Washington has refused, and the withdrawal of foreign troops.

Ghani said Tuesday he was prepared to extend the ceasefire to a year "if the Taliban accepts it", according to a video of a meeting between the president and a group of peace marchers who arrived in the capital on Monday.

The government's ceasefire does not extend to the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for two suicide attacks in the eastern province of Nangarhar over the weekend that marred an otherwise peaceful Eid holiday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Spain: Officials target 'alcohol tourism' in Mallorca poster drive In Spain Officials target 'alcohol tourism' in Mallorca poster drive
Italy: Country says Spain should take 'next four' migrant boats Italy Country says Spain should take 'next four' migrant boats
Barack Obama: Former US President calls for end to the ‘cruelty’ of family separations Barack Obama Former US President calls for end to the ‘cruelty’ of family separations
In Ghouta: Damascus responsible for crimes against humanity: UN In Ghouta Damascus responsible for crimes against humanity: UN
United Nations: N. Korea data shows slight children's health gains United Nations N. Korea data shows slight children's health gains
Alan Sugar: UK TV star accused of racism over World Cup tweet Alan Sugar UK TV star accused of racism over World Cup tweet

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Death Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009bullet
2 Long Life World's oldest Sumatran orangutan dies aged 62bullet
3 Benetton Firm condemned for using rescued migrants in advertsbullet
4 Civil War War-ravaged South Sudan at a glancebullet
5 Barack Obama Former US President calls for end to the ‘cruelty’...bullet
6 Trump Russia warns against President'alarming' plans for US...bullet
7 In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?bullet
8 In Cameroon 81 police, soldiers in anglophone crisis: govtbullet
9 Italy Country says Spain should take 'next four' migrant...bullet
10 Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poorbullet

Related Articles

In Germany Police foiled biological attack with Tunisian arrest
United Nations Record 68.5 million people displaced worldwide
Afghanistan Taliban's surprise ceasefire celebrations raise hopes for peace
In East Syria Dozens of pro-regime fighters killed in strike
In Kabul Afghan peace marchers arrive as Taliban end ceasefire
Angela Merkel German Chancellor faces ultimatum from ally over migrants
World New bombing hits Afghanistan before Taliban cease-fire expires
In Afghanistan Taliban tells fighters to stay at posts after attack on ceasefire revellers
Opinion After long road to Turkey, brief flight home feels cruel

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
3 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet

World

Russia accused the United States of "gross cynicism" after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced a US withdrawal from the UN human rights council
Russia Country calls out US 'cynicism' for rights council pullout
Many Greeks think the bailout won't make anything better
In Greece Greeks wary of 'worse' days after bailout
Diplomats from around the world criticised the US withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council, announced by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley
United Nations Nations defend rights council after US pullout
The current drought in Poland is worse than in the previous dry periods of 2006 and 2015, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki says
In Poland Drought haunts farmers, Baltic states