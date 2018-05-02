Home > News > World >

86 killed in NE Nigeria suicide blasts: gravediggers


In Nigeria 86 killed in suicide blasts: gravediggers

Gravediggers on Wednesday said they buried 86 people from a double suicide bombing in northeast Nigeria, nearly three times more than the official toll.

  • Published:
Map locating attack in Mubi, Nigeria play

Map locating attack in Mubi, Nigeria

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gravediggers on Wednesday said they buried 86 people from a double suicide bombing in northeast Nigeria, nearly three times more than the official toll.

Two blasts ripped through a mosque and market on Tuesday in the town of Mubi, Adamawa state, in an attack that bore all the hallmarks of Boko Haram jihadists.

The official death toll on Wednesday rose to at least 29 but local residents, a hospital source and rescue worker told AFP that many more died.

One worker at Mubi's only cemetery said they were "shocked" to hear about the lower toll.

"We worked up to 9:00 pm burying bodies. By the time we closed, we had 76 graves. We buried 76 people yesterday (Tuesday)," he said, asking to remain anonymous.

"Today, as at 3:00 pm (Wednesday), 10 more bodies were brought in and buried. These people died overnight from injuries, obviously."

Another gravedigger, who also asked for his name not to be used, supported the account. "We hope we are done with the burials," he added.

Imam Garki, head of operations for Adamawa and Taraba states at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said two of the 11 people critically injured had died overnight.

"The total number of deaths is 30. The others are responding to treatment," he said.

Ahmed Sajo, information commissioner for Adamawa state who gave the lower death toll of 29, said it was "possible people could have identified their relations and taken them home without going to the hospital".

"In that case, we have no way of knowing how many of such cases there were. it's possible some people could have buried their dead without taking them to hospital."

Conflicting death tolls are not uncommon in Nigeria and the authorities have previously under-reported casualties in the Boko Haram conflict.

Tuesday's attack came a day after US President Donald Trump promised his visiting Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari, greater support in fighting the Islamist extremists.

Buhari and the military have long maintained the Islamic State group affiliate is a spent force and on the verge of defeat but repeated attacks and raid in the northeast suggest otherwise.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Meghan Markle: Prince Harry, wife to be pick carriage for wedding procession Meghan Markle Prince Harry, wife to be pick carriage for wedding procession
Turkey: Country slams timing of S&P pre-poll downgrade Turkey Country slams timing of S&P pre-poll downgrade
In Libya: IS suicide attack on election commission kills 12 In Libya IS suicide attack on election commission kills 12
Basque: Key dates in history of group ETA Basque Key dates in history of group ETA
Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Jailed Kurd leader to challenge president in polls Recep Tayyip Erdogan Jailed Kurd leader to challenge president in polls
Cyprus: Israel may seek arbitration over gas field: minister Cyprus Israel may seek arbitration over gas field: minister

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Kim Jong Un President's security: 'not even an ant can pass through'bullet
2 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedbullet
3 In Venezuela Five years of severance pay now buys a coffeebullet
4 Meghan Markle Prince Harry, wife to be pick carriage for wedding...bullet
5 Boko Haram Dozens killed in North East Nigeria suicide blastsbullet
6 Diplomacy China to fund $31M headquarters for ECOWASbullet
7 Sex Abuse Rundown of sexual assault within the Catholic churchbullet
8 World Health Organization 9 out of 10 people breathing...bullet
9 Pope Francis Pontiff's aide Pell could face two trials...bullet
10 Pope Francis Canada presses pontiff over apology to...bullet

Related Articles

Tech MDMA can help people who suffer from PTSD, according to new research — and it could be approved by 2021
Pope Francis Canada presses pontiff over apology to indigenous communities
Boko Haram Dozens killed in North East Nigeria suicide blasts
Tech Avicii took his own life by cutting himself, according to a graphic report by TMZ

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 George Weah Football lessons that can make George Weah a successful...bullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
5 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake...bullet
6 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
7 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
8 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to...bullet
9 Donald Trump Africans respond to President Trump after...bullet
10 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest...bullet

World

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his ceremonial swearing-in
Mike Pompeo New US Secretary wants NKorea weapons program dismantled 'without delay'
The Nobel Literature Prize has been reserved on seven occasions since it was first awarded in 1901: in 1914, 1918, 1935, 1940, 1941, 1942 and 1943
In Sweden 2018 Nobel Literature Prize's fate to be announced Friday
Chhota Rajan ordered the killing of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey in 2011 because he was unhappy about negative articles, prosecutors said
In India Gangster sentenced to life in prison for journalist murder
President Iohannis said he found the government's proposed judicial reforms package did not conform either to Romania's consitution or to EU standards
Klaus Iohannis Romanian president refuses to approve controversial judicial reforms