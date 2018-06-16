Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Acquitted former DRCongo vice president Bemba in Belgium: ICC


Jean-Pierre Bemba Acquitted former DR Congo vice president in Belgium: ICC

Former Democratic Republic of Congo vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba has arrived in Belgium after being acquitted on appeal of war crimes, the International Criminal Court said Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Judges last week overturned the 2016 verdict against former Democratic Republic of Congo vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba and quashed his 18-year prison sentence play

Judges last week overturned the 2016 verdict against former Democratic Republic of Congo vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba and quashed his 18-year prison sentence

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Former Democratic Republic of Congo vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba has arrived in Belgium after being acquitted on appeal of war crimes, the International Criminal Court said Friday.

The one-time rebel leader, who had already spent a decade behind bars, was "released provisionally under specific conditions," the Hague-based court said in a statement.

In a surprise decision, judges last week overturned the 2016 verdict against Bemba and quashed his 18-year prison sentence, saying he could not be held criminally liable for crimes committed by his troops in the Central African Republic in 2002-2003.

According to a source close to the case, Bemba left the ICC detention centre on Wednesday but remained under the supervision of the court pending approval from Belgian authorities for him to join his wife and children in Brussels.

A lawyer for Bemba confirmed that he was in the country.

Bemba's wife and children are believed to be living in a villa in the suburb of Rhode-Saint-Genese, some 15 kilometres south of Brussels, where he was originally arrested in May 2008 at the ICC's request.

Judges had initially found Bemba guilty on five counts of warcrimes and crimes against humanity committed by his private army during a five-month rampage in the neighbouring CAR where they committed murder, rape and looting.

The 18-year sentence was the longest ever to be handed down by the court and was the first trial to determine whether a military commander bore responsibility for the conduct of troops under his control.

Bemba's interim release relates to a separate case in which he was handed a one-year jail sentence and fined 300,000 euros ($350,000) in 2017 for bribing witnesses during his main war crimes trial.

He lost an appeal against that sentence and the ICC is yet to decide on a new jail term, which carries a maximum of five years.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Italy: Country bans more migrant rescue boats Italy Country bans more migrant rescue boats
In Glasgow: Blaze guts 1 of world's top art schools - again In Glasgow Blaze guts 1 of world's top art schools - again
In Poland: More than 4 million eggs recalled In Poland More than 4 million eggs recalled
Nicaragua: Country agrees during crisis talks to allow probe of deadly unrest Nicaragua Country agrees during crisis talks to allow probe of deadly unrest
United States: Nearly 2,000 minors split from parents at border in six weeks United States Nearly 2,000 minors split from parents at border in six weeks
In US: Farmers stressed, angry at trade wars In US Farmers stressed, angry at trade wars

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Russia British gay rights activist arrested before World Cupbullet
2 Internet Fraud US arrests 30 Nigerians over email scamsbullet
3 Fernando Grande-Marlaska Spain wants to remove barbed wire from...bullet
4 In Yemen Forces advance on key port city, sparking fears for aidbullet
5 In Saudi Arabia Saudis to hold players 'accountable' for World...bullet
6 Brexit Pro-Europe MPs in uproar at amendment offerbullet
7 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes...bullet
8 In Taiwan Authority indicts three over deadly quake...bullet
9 In Turkey 3 killed campaign clash ahead of pollsbullet
10 In Glasgow Blaze guts one of world's top art schools -...bullet

Related Articles

In Congo Bemba's release adds to volatile political mix
In DR Congo Decision by Wednesday on future of Bemba, says court
Jean-Pierre Bemba Acquitted DR Congo leader edges closer to freedom
Jean-Pierre Bemba Congolese warlord faces verdict in war crimes appeal
Germain Katanga Congolese warlord loses bid against $1 mln damages award

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
4 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
5 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
7 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
8 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and...bullet

World

A National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla fighter stands guard on January 26, 2017 in Alto Baudo, Colombia
Colombia ELN rebels end fifth round of talks without agreement
At one point Trump described migration as a big problem for Europe then said to Abe: "Shinzo, you don't have this problem, but I can send you 25 million Mexicans and you'll be out of office very soon," according to an official quoted by the Journal
Donald Trump US president threatened to send 25 million Mexicans to Japan: report
The detention of Moawiya Sayasina (R) and a fellow teenager in 2011 prompted a wave of angry protests demanding their release, in what many point to as the spark to Syria's nationwide uprising
In Syria Graffiti boys who lit war brace for regime attack
Bemba, seen here on trial at the International Criminal Court in 2016, may now play a key role in Congo's troubled elections
In Congo Bemba's release adds to volatile political mix