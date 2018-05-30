Home > News > World >

Activists hail famous Japanese businesswoman's coming-out


Kazuyo Katsuma Activists hail famous Japanese businesswoman's coming-out

A well-known Japanese businesswoman has revealed she is in a same-sex relationship in a surprise announcement cheered by activists in a country not known for its gay rights.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Japan is largely tolerant of homosexuality, but activists hope Katsuma's coming-out will gain the LGBT community more allies play

Japan is largely tolerant of homosexuality, but activists hope Katsuma's coming-out will gain the LGBT community more allies

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A well-known Japanese businesswoman has revealed she is in a same-sex relationship in a surprise announcement cheered by activists in a country not known for its gay rights.

Kazuyo Katsuma, a 49-year-old mother of three who once featured on the Wall Street Journal's list of "The 50 Women to Watch" said she was living with Hiroko Masuhara, 40, a gay rights activist.

"I had kept the lid on my feelings of attraction to members of the same sex," Katsuma said in an interview with BuzzFeed Japan Monday.

"After I met Hiroko, the ice in my heart melted," she said, adding she hopes the revelation will "trigger a change".

Japan is largely tolerant of homosexuality but same-sex marriage is not recognised and some discrimination still exists.

Many complain they are prevented from visiting loved ones in hospitals or struggle to rent apartments because their relationship is not regarded as in line with social norms.

Katsuma said courage was still required to come out in Japan which "proves there is still prejudice and discrimination".

Her partner Masuhara, an LGBT activist, told AFP in an interview the couple was "surprised" by the extensive media coverage of the announcement.

"But I also feel that the number of allies (of LGBT people) is increasing" in Japan, Masuhara said.

Fumino Sugiyama, co-chair of the Tokyo Rainbow Pride festival said Katsuma's announcement "would have a great impact on society as she is such an influential person in business circles".

"It must have required enormous courage for her to come out," Sugiyama said.

"Sometimes I personally hear about a well-known artist or Olympian coming out but they say they are worried about the impact" on their public image, said the 36-year-old transgender activist.

In 2015, Tokyo's bustling Shibuya entertainment district started issuing symbolic "partnership certificates" to same-sex couples, in what was seen as a landmark advance for Japan's gay rights movement.

Masuhara received the first such certificate with her former partner.

Some other municipal governments have also followed suit, while corporate Japan is also showing signs of moving toward recognising same-sex couples.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

William Browder: Anti-Kremlin financier Browder says held in Spain on Russia warrant William Browder Anti-Kremlin financier Browder says held in Spain on Russia warrant
Jim Mattis: US to keep confronting Beijing in S. China Sea Jim Mattis US to keep confronting Beijing in S. China Sea
Missile Attack: Russia comes under fire at UN over MH17 downing Missile Attack Russia comes under fire at UN over MH17 downing
In Northern Mexico: Journalist murdered ,at least 5th of 2018 In Northern Mexico Journalist murdered ,at least 5th of 2018
A Star Wars Story: May the flop be with you: inquest begins after 'Solo' washout A Star Wars Story May the flop be with you: inquest begins after 'Solo' washout
Smoking: A rundown on lighting up Smoking A rundown on lighting up

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Paris Attacks Still no home for controversial US art memorial for Paris...bullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Sushma Swaraj India to ignore US sanctions on Iran, Venezuelabullet
4 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay...bullet
5 Rohingya 1 family, 4 countries -- the dispossession of the peoplebullet
6 Paraguay Country to have its first woman presidentbullet
7 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
8 Greenpeace NGO sounds alarm on nuclear safety with new...bullet
9 Mamoudou Gassama Spiderman's French fairy tale sparks...bullet
10 In Turkey President Erdogan supporters target French...bullet

Related Articles

Vladimir Putin President, Abe speak to ISS astronauts from Kremlin
Keiko Fujimori Peru's powerful siblings head for a split
Trade Dispute Japan hits back as US mulls auto tariffs
Emmanuel Macron French President in Russia for high-stakes talks with Putin
Kim Jong Un N. Korea will never fully give up nuclear weapons
Trump US not the first nor last embassy to open in Jerusalem
Mike Pompeo US diplomat in Pyongyang with detainees on agenda
Shinzo Abe East Asian powers back N. Korea denuclearisation
Japan, China Ibis outreach but no panda diplomacy
Palme d'Or Films in the running for the top prize at Cannes

Top Videos

1 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
2 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
3 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
4 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
5 Super Surprising Saddam Hussein wrote a romantic novel and it's...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
7 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is...bullet

World

A Colombian soldier stands guard in Tumaco near the Ecuadoran border
In Colombia FARC says 24 ex-combatants killed this year
Ivory Coast is the world's biggest grower of cashews -- it now hopes to develop the processing side of the industry, to create jobs and wealth
Grey Gold Ivory Coast cashes in on the cashew
Amaravati has been slow to materialise and remains little more than dust and farms as its crusaders resort to crowdfunding to turn the pipe dream into reality
A City Like No Other Hopes on hold for model Indian capital
Security forces cleared the biggest migrant camp in the French capital where 1,700 people lived in makeshift tents alongside a canal
In Paris Police clear biggest migrant camp