Afghanistan extends ceasefire after suicide attack kills 25


An Afghan government ceasefire with the Taliban was extended Saturday despite a suicide bombing killing at least 25.

Villagers also flocked around the insurgents, hugging them and happily taking selfies with the heavily armed fighters as they celebrated the Muslim holiday capping the holy month of Ramadan

(AFP)
An Afghan government ceasefire with the Taliban was extended Saturday despite a suicide bombing killing at least 25, which marred an otherwise remarkable Eid holiday that has seen militants hugging security forces and civilians in celebration of the unprecedented truce.

President Ashraf Ghani made the announcement in a rare televised address to the nation, in which he also asked the Taliban to extend their three-day ceasefire, which is due to end Sunday night. So far the group has not responded.

"I order the security forces to remain on their defensive positions," Ghani said, adding details of the extension would be released later.

The government's ceasefire was due to end Tuesday.

Ghani's comments came on the second day of Eid, the Muslim holiday that caps the fasting month of Ramadan.

It has been marked by incredible scenes of Taliban fighters greeting, embracing and even praying with security forces, politicians, and civilians across the war-battered country, including on the outskirts of the capital Kabul, in a mass outpouring of emotion over the first nationwide ceasefire since the 2001 US invasion.

Saturday's attack in Rodat district in the eastern province of Nangarhar was the first major incident of violence since the start of Eid.

Map of Afghanistan locating Rodat district, Nangarhar province

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the assault on a crowd celebrating the ceasefire, which provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said in a statement killed at least 25 people and wounded 54.

"A suicide bomber detonated among people, security forces and Taliban who were celebrating the ceasefire," Khogyani told AFP earlier.

An Afghan security source told AFP that the Islamic State group -- which was not part of Kabul's ceasefire -- was to blame.

Provincial health director Najibullah Kamawal confirmed the casualty toll.

'Tired of war'

In the contested district of Bati Kot in Nangarhar on Saturday, Taliban fighters carrying assault weapons and rocket-propelled grenade launchers travelled openly by car and motorbike, waving Afghan and Taliban flags.

Afghan forces manning checkpoints offered Eid greetings to the fighters, embracing and posing for photos with the same people they are usually trying to kill.

Afghan police and troops ceased operations against the Taliban last Tuesday for an initial period of eight days

Villagers also flocked around the insurgents, hugging them and happily taking selfies with the fighters as they celebrated Eid.

Such scenes would have been unthinkable only a few days ago.

"I am here to offer greetings to our brothers in the police and army," Taliban commander Baba told AFP.

"We have held the ceasefire well so far. Everyone is tired of war and if our leaders order us to continue the ceasefire, we will hold it forever."

The Taliban announced their truce for the first three days of Eid, which started Friday, promising not to attack Afghan security forces for the first time in the nearly 17-year conflict.

Saturday's attack in Rodat district in the eastern province of Nangarhar was the first major incident of violence since the start of Eid

They said they would continue attacking US-led NATO troops.

That came after Ghani announced that police and troops would cease operations against the Taliban for eight days, starting last Tuesday -- though he warned that operations against other militants, including IS, would continue.

Ghani's extension of the ceasefire drew immediate international support.

NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan and US Forces said in a joint statement they would respect the announcement.

Powerful propaganda

Extraordinary images posted on social media purportedly showing Taliban, security forces and civilians celebrating together served as powerful propaganda for both sides and fanned hopes among ordinary Afghans for the ceasefire to continue.

"Look, they are brothers. If their leaders come, sit and talk just like their soldiers we will have peace tomorrow," Said Hasibullah posted on Facebook under a photo purportedly showing a Taliban fighter and Afghan soldier having a cup of tea together.

The Taliban had "exploited" the opportunity to show their popularity among ordinary Afghans, a Western diplomat in Kabul told AFP.

"(That's) no bad thing if they are able to see the benefits of talking not fighting," he said.

President Ashraf Ghani made his announcement in a rare televised address to the nation, in which he also asked the Taliban to extend their three-day ceasefire which is due to end Sunday

The unusual bonhomie between the two sides also came as Ghani confirmed that Pakistani Taliban chief Maulana Fazlullah had been killed in a US drone strike.

US forces targeted Fazlullah in a counterterrorism strike on Thursday in eastern Kunar province, close to the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, US officials said, without confirming his death.

Ghani said Pakistani leaders had assured him the strike was a "great step toward building trust between the two nations," while urging them to "bring (the) Afghan Taliban residing in Pakistan to the negotiation table."

Pakistan has long been accused of supporting the Afghan Taliban and providing safe haven to its leaders, charges it denies.

