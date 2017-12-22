Home > News > World >

Angela Merkel :  Germany calls for 'dialogue and de-escalation' in Catalonia


Angela Merkel Germany calls for 'dialogue and de-escalation' in Catalonia

Germany on Friday called for "dialogue and de-escalation" among "all Spanish actors" after snap elections in Catalonia saw separatists win a slim majority in parliament.

  • Published:
Catalan separatists won a crucial snap poll Thursday, plunging their region into further uncertainty after a failed independence bid shook Spain play

Catalan separatists won a crucial snap poll Thursday, plunging their region into further uncertainty after a failed independence bid shook Spain

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Germany on Friday called for "dialogue and de-escalation" among "all Spanish actors" after snap elections in Catalonia saw separatists win a slim majority in parliament.

"We hope that it will be possible to overcome the present division in Catalan society and to shape a common future with all political powers in Spain," said government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer.

"The federal government trusts that all actors in Spain will pursue this goal and will use all means of dialogue and de-escalation," she said, adding that whatever Catalan government is formed, it will need to work "within the framework of the country's legal and constitutional order."

Demmer also stressed that Germany sees the case as an "inner-Spanish matter".

Catalan separatists won a crucial snap poll Thursday, plunging their region into further uncertainty after a failed independence bid shook Europe and triggered Spain's worst political crisis in decades.

With turnout at a record high of 82 percent, Thursday's election handed a mandate back to the region's ousted separatist leaders after they campaigned from exile and behind bars.

Madrid called Thursday's vote after secessionists declared independence on October 27, a hugely divisive issue for the wealthy northern region, that has rattled a Europe already shaken by Brexit.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Brazil: President's pardons ignite corruption row In Brazil President's pardons ignite corruption row
George Weah: Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote George Weah Former football star rallies Liberia faithful ahead of Dec 26 vote
United States: Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed' United States Russia warns US decision to arm Ukraine encourages 'new bloodshed'
London Zoo Fire: Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing London Zoo Fire Inferno kills aardvark, meerkats missing
In Zimbabwe: Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President In Zimbabwe Ex-army chief named ruling party Vice President
In Angola: Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president In Angola Fuel shortage in oil-rich tests new president

Recommended Videos

Economies: Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is skyrocketing
Governments Owing: 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of public debt
Power: Oldest African presidents Power Oldest African presidents



Top Articles

1 UN Nigeria, others vote 128-9 to reject US decision on Jerusalembullet
2 Pedro Pablo Kuczynski Peru president, accused of graft, survives...bullet
3 Benjamin Netanyahu Israel PM rejects Jerusalem vote at UN 'house of...bullet
4 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet
5 Kim Jong-Un With North Korea missile reach global, focus falls...bullet
6 Evolution No single 'out of Africa' migration for humansbullet
7 In Greece Bomb explodes outside Greek court, no casualtiesbullet
8 Donald Trump US vetoes UN resolution rejecting President's...bullet
9 Angela Merkel Germany calls for 'dialogue and...bullet
10 In Sudan Russia to build nuclear power plantbullet

Related Articles

May British PM's Brexit defeat looms over EU summit
Sahel Africa, Europe hope to rally support for anti-terror force
European Union EU summit set for new east-west clash over migrants
Angela Merkel Germany to boost support for attack victims after criticism
Angela Merkel Germany takes back illegally expelled Afghan man
Macron EU leaders split on French president-inspired eurozone overhaul
Heinz-Christian Strache Austria's 'statesmanlike' far-right chief
Sebastian Kurz Demos, heavy police presence for new Austrian government
Germany A year after Xmas market attack, country admits failings
In Turkey Istanbul court orders release of German reporter

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
3 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet

World

Fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russian separatists, who hold parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, has killed more than 10,000 people since April 2014
Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron Leaders of Germany and France call for 'peaceful settlement' in eastern Ukraine
London Fire Brigade firefighters control a fire that broke out at a cafe and shop at London Zoo in London on December 23, 2017
In London Fire at Zoo, one aardvark missing
An activist posing as a murder victim lies on the ground during a demonstration in Ciudad Juarez against the approval of a new internal security law that would formalize the military's role in domestic security
In Mexico 2017 was country's most violent year in two decades: officials
Head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov has been criticised for "revision" of the role of Soviet-era secret police
In Russia Scientists slam security chief for Stalin purge comments