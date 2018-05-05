Home > News > World >

Anger in France over Trump comments on Bataclan attacks


In France Anger over Trump comments on Bataclan attacks

France on Saturday condemned remarks by US President Donald Trump about the 2015 attacks in Paris and called on him to show respect for the victims of the worst bloodshed on French soil since World War II.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
"Nobody has guns in Paris and we all remember more than 130 people, plus tremendous numbers of people that were horribly, horribly wounded. You notice nobody ever talks about them," US President Donald Trump said about the 2015 terrorist attacks play

"Nobody has guns in Paris and we all remember more than 130 people, plus tremendous numbers of people that were horribly, horribly wounded. You notice nobody ever talks about them," US President Donald Trump said about the 2015 terrorist attacks

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

France on Saturday condemned remarks by US President Donald Trump about the 2015 attacks in Paris and called on him to show respect for the victims of the worst bloodshed on French soil since World War II.

"France expresses its firm disapproval of the comments by President Trump about the attacks of November 13, 2015 in Paris and asks for respect of the memory of the victims," foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a statement.

Trump spoke about gun laws in France during a free-wheeling address to the National Rifle Association in Texas on Friday, suggesting the atrocity might have been prevented if citizens were allowed to buy arms.

"Nobody has guns in Paris and we all remember more than 130 people, plus tremendous numbers of people that were horribly, horribly wounded. You notice nobody ever talks about them," he told the audience.

"They were brutally killed by a small group of terrorists that had guns. They took their time and gunned them down one by one," Trump added.

He then mimicked the assailants shooting their weapons, saying: "Boom. Come over here. Boom, come over here. Boom."

The November 2015 atrocities by gunman loyal to the Islamic State group were the worst terror attacks in France's history and left the capital and wider country deeply traumatised.

Jihadists armed with assault rifles and suicide vests struck outside a France-Germany football match at the national stadium, cafes and bars, and the Bataclan concert hall in a coordinated assault that left 130 people dead and more than 350 wounded.

Disgust and anger

The comments from Trump came the week after President Emmanuel Macron visited Washington as guest of honour for a state visit which saw both the leaders eager to stress their friendship.

But it is not the first time Trump has targeted Paris, implying on the campaign trail in 2016 that the City of Lights was overrun by foreigners and extremists.

Victims group 13 Onze 15, which represents people injured in the 2015 violence, had demanded a response from the French government earlier on Saturday after the latest salvo.

"Our reaction is first of all disgust over unacceptable clowning around," its leader Philippe Duperron told the Huffpost website while asking for "an official reaction".

Other victims including Emmanuel Domenach wrote expletive-filled messages directed at the US president on Twitter.

Former French president Francois Hollande and ex-prime minister Manuel Valls, who were in power at the time of the 2015 attacks, also expressed their outrage in separate statements.

Hollande called Trump's remarks "shameful" and said they "said a lot about what he (Trump) thinks of France and its values".

Valls wrote on Twitter "indecent and incompetent. What more can I say?"

London targeted too

The US president also told the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas that a "once very prestigious hospital" in London was like a "war zone" because of knife crime.

"Yes, that’s right, they don’t have guns, they have knives and instead there’s blood all over the floors of this hospital. They say it’s as bad as a military war zone hospital," Trump added.

He then mimicked someone using a knife.

Knife-related crimes rose by 23 percent in London last year and a spate of stabbings and shootings have left more than 50 people dead this year.

"France is proud to be a safe country where the purchasing and owning of guns is strictly controlled," added the French foreign ministry statement on Saturday.

"The statistics on gun crime victims do not make us want to change this choice," it said.

There are more than 30,000 gun-related deaths each year in the United States.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In US: Navy reactivates its Atlantic 2nd Fleet In US Navy reactivates its Atlantic 2nd Fleet
Cuba: Country to host Colombia-ELN rebel peace talks Cuba Country to host Colombia-ELN rebel peace talks
In Iraq: Journalist who threw shoes at Bush stands for parliament In Iraq Journalist who threw shoes at Bush stands for parliament
Mahmud Abbas: US fails to win UN backing for statement criticizing Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas US fails to win UN backing for statement criticizing Palestinian president
In Mexico: People celebrate patron saint of drug traffickers In Mexico People celebrate patron saint of drug traffickers
Iowa: US State 'heartbeat' abortion ban, strictest in US, becomes law Iowa US State 'heartbeat' abortion ban, strictest in US, becomes law

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 Palestine President Abbas reelected head of Palestine Liberation...bullet
2 In Mexico People celebrate patron saint of drug traffickersbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Jolly Tumuhiirwe Ugandan maid jailed for assaulting toddler releasedbullet
5 Milos Zeman Czech leader admits Novichok testsbullet
6 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
7 Mahmud Abbas US fails to win UN backing for statement...bullet
8 Hezbollah Movement Ruling parties to keep their clout as...bullet
9 In New Zealand Top navy officer accused of hiding camera...bullet
10 In Bordeaux Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese...bullet

Related Articles

Entertainment Berlin festival celebrates 25-year theatrical reign with 7-hour 'Faust'
In Cameroon 'Dirty war' ravages country's anglophone region
In Mexico The US border, through the lenses of AFP photographers
ETA Group legacy haunts leftist Basque separatist parties
Philippe Lognonne One scientist's 30-year quest to get under Mars' skin
Jean-Marc Janaillac Air France-KLM boss resigns after staff reject pay deal
Football Brazil star Neymar flies into Paris after operation
Spain Country vows no let-up for terror convicts as ETA dissolves
In France 1 million euros raised for striking rail workers
Football Brazil star Neymar back in Paris after operation: airport source

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet
5 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet

World

Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla -- whose widow Sunayana Dumala is pictured at his funeral in February 2017 -- was shot dead in Kansas in a crime that caused shockwaves around his home country
In US Man who killed Indian immigrant sentenced to life
Those migrants living in the United States under the soon-to-be-scrapped TPS will have to find other ways to retain legal US residence or face being returned to their countries of origin
Honduras Country regrets loss of US protection status for its nationals
Ottawa will support the investment with Can$110 million in Toyota's Cambridge and Woodstock plants in Ontario
In Canada Toyota invests Can$1.4 billion in plants
Suriname President Desi Bouterse, pictued at the UN in New York in 2010, termed the attacks a tragedy but said gang rivalry, as opposed to piracy, may have been the cause
Suriname Country halts fishing after deadly attacks