Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Anonymous Twitter troll convicted of abuse in Belgium


In Belgium Anonymous Twitter troll convicted of abuse

A Belgian court has convicted an anonymous Twitter user of harassment after the social media giant supplied his identity, in the country's first case of its kind, officials said Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Belgian court has convicted an anonymous Twitter user of harassment after he threatened a young woman of Moroccan origin play

A Belgian court has convicted an anonymous Twitter user of harassment after he threatened a young woman of Moroccan origin

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Belgian court has convicted an anonymous Twitter user of harassment after the social media giant supplied his identity, in the country's first case of its kind, officials said Thursday.

The man threatened a young woman of Moroccan origin, according to the judgment which was made at the end of April, Belgium's national anti-discrimination body Unia said.

"It's the first time that the Belgian judicial system has taken action against an anonymous profile and asked the social network to identify the person," the agency's spokesman Michael Francois told AFP.

"It's an important signal that will uphold justice and encourage prosecutors to take action in such cases."

The agency did not name the man despite the fact that he had been convicted, and did not say why the case had only emerged now.

For several years a man hiding his real identity had targeted 26-year-old Yasmien Naciri, who is known in the Dutch-speaking northern region of Flanders for campaigning against racism.

After the March 2016 Brussels attacks, in which 32 people were killed in bombings claimed by the Islamic State group, the young woman was accused by the Twitter user of being a "terrorist".

"These were systematic messages by what one would call a 'troll' that became very threatening for her," Unia co-director Patrick Charlier told RTBF television.

The victim passed the threats to the anti-discrimination body, which then alerted Belgian judicial authorities, who asked Twitter to give his identity.

The man was convicted and sentenced by a court in the northern port city of Antwerp to 48 hours of social work, Belgian media said.

Belgium enacted a law in 2007 that bans discrimination based on sexual orientation, age, religion or disability which is "one of the strongest in Europe," according to Unia.

The case "proves that this also applies to the internet", added Francois.

The agency reported a rise in online harassment and hate crimes in 2017.

Last year the administrator of a Facebook account for the far-right Flemish Defence League was sentenced to 10 months in prison for incitement of hatred against Arab Muslims.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Yemen: Clashes kill 39 combatants outside Hodeida: medics In Yemen Clashes kill 39 combatants outside Hodeida: medics
In Libya: Militia 'attacks oil sites' under strongman's control In Libya Militia 'attacks oil sites' under strongman's control
Moscow: Kremlin says Russian women will make own dating choices during World Cup Moscow Kremlin says Russian women will make own dating choices during World Cup
In Yemen: Battle for key port leaves dozens dead In Yemen Battle for key port leaves dozens dead
In Greece: Court refuses to extradite Russian 'whistleblower' to Malta In Greece Court refuses to extradite Russian 'whistleblower' to Malta
In Argentina: Abortion debate goes into second day In Argentina Abortion debate goes into second day

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Internet Fraud US arrests 30 Nigerians over email scamsbullet
2 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 World After AT&T-Time warner approval, focus shifts to comcast and...bullet
5 Alexei Navalny Russian opposition leader freed ahead of World Cupbullet
6 Video Games Cloud play on the horizon in changing game worldbullet
7 Migrant Rescue Italy, France tensions spiral over rejected shipbullet
8 In Argentina Congress prepares for historic abortion votebullet
9 In Italy From stranded rescue ship to new migrant rowbullet
10 Kim Jong Un Nuclear risk-taker Trump gambles all in...bullet

Related Articles

Russia 2018 Russia vs Saudi Arabia in numbers
Carles Puigdemont Puigdemont v 'Pig Demont': Ex-Catalan leader squeals on ham brand
Guy Smarts Get in World Cup shape with this lower body workout
World Cup 2018 5 things to know about Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup
Sports There are just 8 countries with a legit shot to win the World Cup
Sports Nigeria tipped for Semi-Finals by English psychic pig, Mystic Marcus
Super Eagles Psychic pig predicts Nigeria will get to semi-final of 2018 World Cup
In Belgium Government may probe whether Spain spied on Catalan leader

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
6 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet
8 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
9 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost...bullet

World

The long-awaited report found no fault in the decision announced by James Comey in July 2016 that Hillary Clinton should not face prosecution for mishandling of classified emails
Hillary Clinton Watchdog faults Comey over 2016 probe, but says no bias
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi traded barbs on trade and China's territorial claims Thursday, just as the two seek cooperation on resolving the North Korean nuclear issue
Mike Pompeo China, US trade barbs on trade, territorial claim
The assailants came at night, slaying villagers and burning their homes. Mozambican soldiers are rebuilding the structures to provide shelter
In Mozambique 'Severed his head': Survivors recount attack
Emmanuel Macron's presidency defended the porcelain order, saying a modern table service was needed for large state dinners
Emmanuel Macron France's president draws fire over pricey tableware order