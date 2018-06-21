Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Antarctic researchers mark winter solstice with icy plunge


In Antarctica Researchers mark winter solstice with icy plunge

Scientists based in Antarctica welcomed the winter solstice by plunging into icy waters Thursday as part of a "mad tradition" heralding the return of brighter days after weeks of darkness.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This handout photo taken on June 19, 2018 and released by the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) on June 21 shows a swimming hole being prepared at the Casey research station as Antarctic researchers welcome the solstice by plunging into icy waters play

This handout photo taken on June 19, 2018 and released by the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) on June 21 shows a swimming hole being prepared at the Casey research station as Antarctic researchers welcome the solstice by plunging into icy waters

(AUSTRALIAN ANTARCTIC DIVISION/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Scientists based in Antarctica welcomed the winter solstice by plunging into icy waters Thursday as part of a "mad tradition" heralding the return of brighter days after weeks of darkness.

In temperatures of -22 degrees Celsius (-7.6 degrees Fahrenheit), staff at Australia's Casey research station marked midwinter's day by cutting a small pool in the thick ice before stripping off and jumping in.

Casey station leader Rebecca Jeffcoat said midwinter day -- the shortest of the year -- was the most anticipated occasion on the Antarctic calendar and has been celebrated from the time of the early explorers.

"Swimming in Antarctica's below freezing waters is something of a mad tradition, but our hardy expeditioners look forward to it, with 21 of the 26 people on station brave enough to take an icy dip this year," she said.

"Midwinter day is really important in Antarctica because it marks the halfway point of our year here on the ice and it means the sun will spend slightly longer in the sky each day."

Celebrations took place at all three of Australia's Antarctic research stations and its sub-Antarctic Macquarie Island base, with feasting, an exchange of handmade gifts, and messages from home read out.

This handout photo taken on June 19, 2018 and released by the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) on June 21 shows Barry Balkin taking a dip in a swimming hole prepared at the Casey research station as researchers welcome the winter solstice play

This handout photo taken on June 19, 2018 and released by the Australian Antarctic Division (AAD) on June 21 shows Barry Balkin taking a dip in a swimming hole prepared at the Casey research station as researchers welcome the winter solstice

(AUSTRALIAN ANTARCTIC DIVISION/AFP)

Jeffcoat, who is experiencing her first Antarctic winter, said the continent was extraordinary.

"The environment is spectacular and harsh, and we experience the most incredible range of conditions, from below freezing blizzards to auroras, or the midwinter twilight as the sun skims the horizon," she said.

"It is challenging being so far from family and friends, but we have built a really close knit community of friends on station that we'll likely have for the rest of our lives as we've shared this great experience together."

Australia currently has 75 researchers living and working on the frozen continent as part of the Australian Antarctic Program, with most of them on 12-month postings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Eurozone: Ministers seek end to Greece bailout odyssey Eurozone Ministers seek end to Greece bailout odyssey
United Nations: Council losing patience with Mali as peacekeeper death toll rises United Nations Council losing patience with Mali as peacekeeper death toll rises
Andrej Kiska: Slovak president calls on govt to address protesting farmer demands Andrej Kiska Slovak president calls on govt to address protesting farmer demands
In Los Angeles: Latino community terrorized by family separations In Los Angeles Latino community terrorized by family separations
In Venezuela: Death toll in Caracas club stampede rises to 18 In Venezuela Death toll in Caracas club stampede rises to 18
Trump: Immigration fears fuel crisis in Western politics Trump Immigration fears fuel crisis in Western politics

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Death Sentence Thailand carries out first execution since 2009bullet
2 Benetton Firm condemned for using rescued migrants in advertsbullet
3 Barack Obama Former US President calls for end to the ‘cruelty’ of...bullet
4 Civil War War-ravaged South Sudan at a glancebullet
5 Trump Russia warns against President'alarming' plans for US...bullet
6 Elizabeth Torres Venezuela's 'millionaires,' the new poorbullet
7 Italy Country says Spain should take 'next four' migrant boatsbullet
8 In Denmark Oil in the Faroe Islands: mirage or miracle ?bullet
9 Nikki Haley US Ambassador slams rights groups after US...bullet
10 In Germany Police foiled biological attack with...bullet

Related Articles

In South Korea Court rules that Killing dogs for meat illegal
In Saudi Arabia 'Men still drive' gender policy
Refugees Poverty-stricken Albania new migrant gateway into EU
Pope Francis Pontiff to seek closer ties with non-Catholic churches in Geneva
In Istanbul Turks mobilise to ensure fair play in tight poll
IMF Int'l body greenlights three-year $50b Argentina aid program
In Brazil Country maintains key interest rate at 6.5%
Trump US President ends family separations: key points
In US 'Strong' case for further rate hikes - Fed's Powell

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
5 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet

World

Mobile and fixed internet lines were cut across Algeria for the start of high school diploma exams in an effort to keep students from cheating
Algeria Country goes offline to stop students cheating
Activists want to ensure there is not the slightest risk of foul play swinging the results of Sunday's elections
In Istanbul Turks mobilise to ensure fair play in tight poll
A former groundskeeper who contracted terminal cancer after years of working with Roundup, a popular herbicide which Monsanto claims to be safe, is suing the chemical giant
In United States Monsanto faces first trial over Roundup cancer link
The controversial bill cutting pensions for military veterans prompted brawls both inside and outside parliament
In Taiwan Parliament passes controversial bill cutting veterans' pensions