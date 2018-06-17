Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Anti-FARC hardliner Duque closes in on Colombia presidency


In Colombia Anti-FARC hardliner Duque closes in on presidency

Ivan Duque is on course to become Colombia's youngest president in Sunday's run-off election, after a campaign fought largely over the future of the government's peace deal with the former rebel group FARC.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Conservative Colombian presidential candidate Ivan Duque could become the country's youngest ever leader at 41 play

Conservative Colombian presidential candidate Ivan Duque could become the country's youngest ever leader at 41

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ivan Duque is on course to become Colombia's youngest president in Sunday's run-off election, after a campaign fought largely over the future of the government's peace deal with the former rebel group FARC.

A 41-year-old senator, Duque faces his leftist rival Gustavo Petro on Sunday after comfortably winning the first round. Opinion polls give him a margin of between six and 15 points over Petro.

He campaigned on a ticket to rewrite the peace deal signed with the FARC by outgoing president Juan Manuel Santos.

A lawyer with a degree in economics, Duque represents many Colombian voters who were outraged by concessions given to the former rebels, including reduced sentences for those who confessed their crimes.

If elected, he has promised to make "structural changes" to the 2016 agreement, which led to the group's disarmament and conversion into a political party.

"What we Colombians want is that those who have committed crimes against humanity be punished by proportional penalties... so that there is no impunity," Duque told AFP during the campaign.

Latin America's longest-running conflict left more than 260,000 people dead, nearly 83,000 missing and some 7.4 million forced from their homes.

Uribe puppet?

Profile of Colombian presidential candidate Ivan Duque play

Profile of Colombian presidential candidate Ivan Duque

(AFP)

Duque has railed against the Colombian left, voicing fears that they would drag the country into the same economic quagmire in which neighboring Venezuela is mired.

The left in turn accuse him of being a puppet of Alvaro Uribe, the former two-term president who took a hard line against the left when he was last in power eight years ago.

"Nobody knows if he has his own criteria or if he will obey orders," Fabian Acuna, a political analyst at Cali's Javeriana University, said of Duque.

Although a newcomer to politics -- he has been a senator since 2014 -- politics is in his blood.

Born in Bogota on August 1, 1976, his father was a liberal politician.

But it was Santos, the outgoing president, who took him under his wing in the 1990s as a financial advisor. Later, he worked for 13 years for the Washington-based Inter-American Development Bank.

Today, Duque finds himself in opposition to Santos over the peace deal.

"He is very dynamic when it comes to public relations, very clever," said a former co-worker at the IDB.

While working in the United States, Duque met Uribe, who persuaded him to run for Colombia's Senate.

"Ivan is very intelligent and I'm sure he has a bright future ahead of him," wrote Uribe in his 2012 book "No Lost Causes."

But for Roy Barreras, a senator from Santos' party, "a president must have experience, autonomy, political capacity -- all missing with Ivan, who is, as everyone admits, a good little guy."

A father of three, Duque used to play bass in a rock band, but his relaxed image contrasts sharply with his conservative ideals -- he is a staunch opponent of gay marriage, euthanasia and the decriminalization of drugs.

He has strong support from the far-right as well as an increasingly influential evangelical Christian bloc.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In DR Congo: Mining industry hobbled by poor infrastructure, tax hike In DR Congo Mining industry hobbled by poor infrastructure, tax hike
In Australia: Man faces terror charges after Bangladesh trip plan In Australia Man faces terror charges after Bangladesh trip plan
In South Africa: Black majority battles apartheid urban planning In South Africa Black majority battles apartheid urban planning
In Geneva: Last of the Jayer wine to go on sale In Geneva Last of the Jayer wine to go on sale
In Colombia: Ex-guerrilla Petro carrying left's hopes in election In Colombia Ex-guerrilla Petro carrying left's hopes in election
In China: Manager aircraft carrier builder under graft probe In China Manager aircraft carrier builder under graft probe

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Russia British gay rights activist arrested before World Cupbullet
2 In Saudi Arabia Saudis to hold players 'accountable' for World Cup...bullet
3 In Yemen Forces advance on key port city, sparking fears for aidbullet
4 Fernando Grande-Marlaska Spain wants to remove barbed wire from...bullet
5 In Syria Graffiti boys who lit war brace for regime attackbullet
6 Italy Country bans more migrant rescue boatsbullet
7 Cameroon Country blasts Amnesty for 'crude lies' on...bullet
8 Colombia ELN rebels end fifth round of talks without agreementbullet
9 Maha Vajiralongkorn Thai king granted full ownership of...bullet
10 In Glasgow Blaze guts one of world's top art schools -...bullet

Related Articles

In Colombia Ex-guerrilla Petro carrying left's hopes in election
Football Baby Bleus 'must do better' says France coach Deschamps
In Colombia Torture goes on for families of disappeared
Football Neymar begins assault on World Cup with injury woe behind him
Colombia ELN rebels end fifth round of talks without agreement
In Colombia FARC peace deal in limbo as right closes on presidency
Football James a worry for Colombia ahead of Japan World Cup opener
Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Facts and figures in Egypt clash against Uruguay

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of lonelinessbullet
3 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living is...bullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
5 Campaign Promises Meet the Indian politician who is promising to...bullet

World

Cambodia's Prince Ranariddh has been injured in a road accident
Norodom Ranariddh Cambodian prince injured, wife killed in head-on road crash
Chinese officials have moved quickly to remind both the US and North Korea that Beijing was indispensable in negotiations with Pyongyang
Beijing When it comes to North Korea, no one puts China's capital in a corner
Protests in Athens 2018 against the agreement reached to resolve a 27-year name row with Macedonia but Greece's leftist-led government survived a no-confidence vote and the accord is due to be signed Sunday in in Psarades on their border
In Europe Scepticism as Greece, Macedonia prepare to ink name accord
The 600-mile bike journey in memory of the Kindertransport will run from Berlin to Liverpool Street Station in London, where a memorial remembers the children saved by the rescue scheme
Nazi Germany On a bike, ex-child refugee retraces escape