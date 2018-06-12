Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Anti-rebel forces prepare for Yemen port attack despite UN alarm


United Arab Emirates Anti-rebel forces prepare for Yemen port attack despite UN alarm

Pro-government forces fighting Yemen's Huthi rebels are sending reinforcements towards the port of Hodeida, military sources said Tuesday, amid UN warnings against a high-stakes battle for the key aid gateway.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A pro-government Yemeni soldier looks through binoculars on June 7, 2018, near al-Jah in Hodeida province play

A pro-government Yemeni soldier looks through binoculars on June 7, 2018, near al-Jah in Hodeida province

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pro-government forces fighting Yemen's Huthi rebels are sending reinforcements towards the port of Hodeida, military sources said Tuesday, amid UN warnings against a high-stakes battle for the key aid gateway.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said his envoy Martin Griffiths has been locked in "intense negotiations" with the Iran-backed Huthis, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to find a "way to avoid the military confrontation in Hodeida."

During a meeting with Yemeni Foreign Minister Khaled Alyemany, Guterres stressed that "everyone should redouble efforts to find a political solution and avoid a fierce, bloody battle for Hodeida," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The city is home to 600,000 people and is the entry point for 70 percent of Yemen's imports, including vital aid supplies for civilians in the conflict-wracked country.

Loyalist Yemeni military sources said the UAE-backed pro-government forces were dispatching reinforcements towards the Red Sea port.

Anti-rebel forces made use of a break in fighting from Monday to send troops and equipment towards the front line, currently around 40 kilometres south of Hodeida, the sources said.

Map of Yemen locating the rebel-held port of Hodeida, now the target of Yemeni government forces play

Map of Yemen locating the rebel-held port of Hodeida, now the target of Yemeni government forces

(AFP)

The countdown to take the port has started, Emirati newspaper The National declared on Tuesday as it warned "all signs... pointed to an imminent offensive".

The pro-government Yemeni forces are a mix of local fighters, those loyal to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, and supporters of the ex-head of state, Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was killed in December by his former Huthi allies.

They are backed on the ground by the UAE, while Saudi Arabia has been leading a campaign of air strikes.

The Yemeni president was due to make a rare visit on Tuesday from Saudi Arabia, where he lives in exile, to the UAE for talks in Abu Dhabi.

'Bloody, prolonged' battle

The anti-rebel forces are determined to drive the Huthis from Hodeida, analysts say, having failed to score any major military victories since taking five southern provinces and the city of Aden in 2015.

In a sign of growing international concern over Hodeida, the UN Security Council met behind closed doors on Monday after Britain told aid agencies on the ground it had received a warning from the UAE of an attack.

The United Nations pulled all of its international staff out of Hodeida early Monday morning.

UN envoy Griffiths briefed the Security Council by video conference from Amman, and according to diplomats has revived a year-old plan to turn over Hodeida port to a neutral party.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he urged Emirati leaders to work with the UN, making clear Washington's aims "to address their security concerns while preserving the free flow of humanitarian aid" and imports.

But Pompeo fell short of warning the coalition against launching an all-out offensive and the Huthis consider any assault on Hodeida would come with Washington's authorisation.

A pro-government Yemeni soldier on June 7, 2018, near al-Jah, 50 kilometres from the port city of Hodeida play

A pro-government Yemeni soldier on June 7, 2018, near al-Jah, 50 kilometres from the port city of Hodeida

(AFP)

The International Crisis Group said a Hodeida battle would be "bloody, prolonged and leave millions of Yemenis without food, fuel and other vital supplies."

The organisation urged the US not to approve an attack on the port city and called on Washington to "press the UAE to halt the movement of men under its control" and instead press on with UN negotiations.

Anticipating the battle for Hodeida, prominent rebel Mohammed Ali al-Huthi declared his fighters would "defeat" the advance.

Around 200 Huthis and 30 anti-rebel fighters have been killed south of the port city in recent days, according to military and medical sources.

The rebels succeeded in retaking the village of al-Jah over the weekend, only to be driven out, military sources said.

"It's an attempt to delay the battle for Hodeida," said Ahmed Ghilane, a fighter loyal to former president Saleh.

After completing preparations for the Hodeida offensive, he said forces were "waiting for the green light".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In DR Congo: Decision by Wednesday on future of Bemba, says court In DR Congo Decision by Wednesday on future of Bemba, says court
US-North Korea Summit: We've heard this before: analysts on N. Korea-US statement US-North Korea Summit We've heard this before: analysts on N. Korea-US statement
Angela Merkel: German Chancellor on tightrope over disputed migrant policy Angela Merkel German Chancellor on tightrope over disputed migrant policy
US-North Korea Summit: Trump says he will stop 'war games' with S. Korea US-North Korea Summit Trump says he will stop 'war games' with S. Korea
US-North Korea Summit: A Nobel in the offing for Trump and Kim Jong Un? US-North Korea Summit A Nobel in the offing for Trump and Kim Jong Un?
In Northern Afghanistan: Taliban launch attacks as govt ceasefire starts In Northern Afghanistan Taliban launch attacks as govt ceasefire starts

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 US-North Korea Summit Trump, Kim: Handshakes that shook the worldbullet
2 Donald Trump US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkelbullet
3 G7 Summit Merkel-Trump face-off photo headed for history booksbullet
4 In France 'Accident' caused global baby milk scare, says companybullet
5 Breaking News Winnie Mandela has diedbullet
6 US-North Korea Summit Prawns and Haagen-Dazs on the menu as...bullet
7 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
8 Trump President's habit of ripping up documents a headache...bullet
9 In China Electric car maker Byton raises $500m to take...bullet
10 US-North Korea Summit US, N. Korea officials in final...bullet

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
5 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
6 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
7 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
8 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of...bullet

World

Buhari has been praised by some for honouring the ill-starred 1993 elections and former opposition leader Moshood Abiola -- others see it as a pre-election ploy
In Nigeria Buhari apologises for annulled 1993 election
The former Duke of Palma Inaki Urdangarin was convicted of embezzling public money
In Spain King's brother-in-law loses graft appeal, faces jail
British Prime Minister Theresa May will aim to fend off another Brexit setback in a long-awaited showdown with restive lawmakers
Theresa May Brexit law faces tricky UK parliament votes
No fewer than 14 images of Kim Jong Un's visit to the Marina Bay Sands hotel, casino and convention centre and other sights were printed on the front page of the state-run Rodong Sinmun newspaper
Kim Jong Un North Korea media herald Kim's Singapore stroll