Applicant gets 2 months imprisonment for stealing DVD player

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday sentenced a 31-year-old applicant, Christopher Ogbeche, to two months imprisonment for stealing a DVD player.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave the convict an option to pay N5, 000 fine.

Ogbeche of Karmo by police station was convicted on a count charge of theft.

The convict had admitted committing the offence and urged the court to temper justice with mercy as he did not know what came over him.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ifeoma Ukahga, had told the court that one Esther Suleiman, of Idu, reported the matter at the Karmo Police Station on May 8.

She said the convict came to their hotel, Professor Suite, located at Idu, and stole one DVD player valued at N10, 000.

During police investigation, he confessed to the crime and begged for forgiveness.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code. 

