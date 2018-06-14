Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Argentina abortion debate goes into second day


In Argentina Abortion debate goes into second day

Debate on a bill to legalize abortion in conservative Argentina dragged into a second day Thursday without a vote as thousands of pro- and anti-abortion supporters demonstrated outside the Congress.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A young girl takes part in a June 2018 march in Buenos Aires against violence towards women and for abortion rights play

A young girl takes part in a June 2018 march in Buenos Aires against violence towards women and for abortion rights

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Debate on a bill to legalize abortion in conservative Argentina dragged into a second day Thursday without a vote as thousands of pro- and anti-abortion supporters demonstrated outside the Congress.

Lawmakers debated through the night and into the morning, with nearly all 257 members of the Chamber of Deputies having their say.

The debate has divided Argentine society. Though it became the first Latin American country to legalize same-sex marriage in 2010, it remains strongly influenced by the Catholic Church and by its native son, Pope Francis.

"Our women are out there, they're waiting for us, they're waiting for us to rise to the occasion," said Magdalena Sierra of the center-left Front for Victory party.

Luis Pastori, of the Radical Civic Union, said it was "absurd and unjust to sanction a law that enables the killing of human beings that must be respected from the moment of conception."

The Church has campaigned fiercely against the new bill, and the pope sent a letter to Argentine bishops calling on them to "defend life and justice."

The bill would decriminalize abortion during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, and beyond that in cases where the fetus suffers from conditions not compatible with life outside the womb.

If approved, it faces another hurdle at the Senate.

Argentina overcame strong Church opposition to legalize gay marriage eight years ago, but the issue of abortion has never before been discussed in parliament.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Yemen: Battle for key port leaves dozens dead In Yemen Battle for key port leaves dozens dead
In Greece: Court refuses to extradite Russian 'whistleblower' to Malta In Greece Court refuses to extradite Russian 'whistleblower' to Malta
Mike Pompeo: China, US trade barbs on trade, territorial claim Mike Pompeo China, US trade barbs on trade, territorial claim
In Mozambique: 'Severed his head': Survivors recount attack In Mozambique 'Severed his head': Survivors recount attack
Emmanuel Macron: France's president draws fire over pricey tableware order Emmanuel Macron France's president draws fire over pricey tableware order
Donald Trump: EU backs tariffs against US as trade war escalates Donald Trump EU backs tariffs against US as trade war escalates

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 Internet Fraud US arrests 30 Nigerians over email scamsbullet
2 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to pay the...bullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 World After AT&T-Time warner approval, focus shifts to comcast and...bullet
5 Alexei Navalny Russian opposition leader freed ahead of World Cupbullet
6 Video Games Cloud play on the horizon in changing game worldbullet
7 Migrant Rescue Italy, France tensions spiral over rejected shipbullet
8 In Argentina Congress prepares for historic abortion votebullet
9 In Italy From stranded rescue ship to new migrant rowbullet
10 Kim Jong Un Nuclear risk-taker Trump gambles all in...bullet

Related Articles

Football Klopp hopes for more Iceland success at World Cup
In Argentina Lawmakers approve bill to legalize abortion
Football Pre-World Cup chaos motivates Iran - Queiroz
Football Salah 'almost 100%' certain to play in Egypt opener - coach
Football Argentina great Zanetti excited by 2030 World Cup bid
Sports Nigeria's Super Eagles will play in these 3 Russian cities
World Cup 2018 Russia thump Saudi Arabia to launch World Cup in style
World Cup 2018 5 things to know about Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup
Football No boots, no problem as Queiroz plays up Iran unity ahead of Morocco clash

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest levels of...bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet
5 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
6 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister of...bullet
7 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet
8 African News Ethiopia bans foreign adoptionsbullet
9 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost...bullet

World

Map locating shooting during a visit by a ruling party MP to the city of Suruc, in southern Turkey, near the Syrian border
In Turkey 3 shot dead during ruling party MP visit: reports
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament in March that a total of 51 planned attacks had been thwarted since January 2015
In France Police thwarted attack on sex club
US President Donald Trump along with his children Eric(L) Ivanka and Donald Jr. in 2017: they were accused in a New York lawsuit Thursday of misusing funds at the Donald J. Trump foundation, the president's personal charity
Donald Trump New York sues US president for 'illegal conduct' at family foundation
The new glass walls around the Eiffel Tower are part of security measures that have cost nearly 35 million euros
Paris France capital puts final touches to Eiffel Tower anti-terror walls