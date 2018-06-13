Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Argentina union group plans strike against Macri, IMF


In Argentina Union group plans strike against Macri, IMF

Argentina's top union federation warned Tuesday that it would strike against President Mauricio Macri and his adjustment deal with the International Monetary Fund.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Argentina's President Mauricio Macri faces new strikes against his government's adjustment plans play

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri faces new strikes against his government's adjustment plans

(POOL/AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Argentina's top union federation warned Tuesday that it would strike against President Mauricio Macri and his adjustment deal with the International Monetary Fund.

The strike will be launched on June 25, according to union leader Hector Daer.

"We are going to carry out a pressure move, for 24 hours, and for now without mass street demonstrations," Daer told reporters.

"The situation for the vulnerable, workers, retirees and those who are out of work, is increasingly alarming."

It would be the third strike against Macri since the conservative took office in December 2015.

The economy has been sluggish, with markets skittish and concerns about inflation that some forecasts say could soar 30 percent this year.

Government workers, teachers and truckers unions also plan to participate in the strike.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Kim Jong Un: North Korea's leader invites Trump to visit Pyongyang Kim Jong Un North Korea's leader invites Trump to visit Pyongyang
In DR Congo: Decision by Wednesday on future of Bemba, says court In DR Congo Decision by Wednesday on future of Bemba, says court
US-North Korea Summit: We've heard this before: analysts on N. Korea-Trump-Kim statement US-North Korea Summit We've heard this before: analysts on N. Korea-Trump-Kim statement
Angela Merkel: German Chancellor on tightrope over disputed migrant policy Angela Merkel German Chancellor on tightrope over disputed migrant policy
US-North Korea Summit: Trump says he will stop 'war games' with S. Korea US-North Korea Summit Trump says he will stop 'war games' with S. Korea
Yemen Crisis: Anti-rebel forces prepare for Yemen port attack despite UN alarm Yemen Crisis Anti-rebel forces prepare for Yemen port attack despite UN alarm

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 US-North Korea Summit Trump, Kim: Handshakes that shook the worldbullet
2 Donald Trump US President's G7 tweets 'sobering and depressing' - Merkelbullet
3 G7 Summit Merkel-Trump face-off photo headed for history booksbullet
4 In France 'Accident' caused global baby milk scare, says companybullet
5 Former Dictator Gambia selling Jammeh's luxury cars, planes to...bullet
6 US-North Korea Summit Prawns and Haagen-Dazs on the menu as...bullet
7 In DR Congo Decision by Wednesday on future of Bemba, says courtbullet
8 Trump President's habit of ripping up documents a headache...bullet
9 US-North Korea Summit We've heard this before: analysts...bullet
10 Angela Merkel German Chancellor open to EU migration...bullet

Related Articles

In Berlin Hitler definitely died in 1945 according to new study of his teeth
Paraguay Country to have its first woman president
In Germany Nazi hunters in final straight of race against time
China - US Relations Foreign minister, Wang Yi to visit Washington
Turkey Erdogan congratulates Maduro after controversial election win
In Argentina 3 die in theater collapse
Emmanuel Macron PM urges WTO 'reform' as US metal tariffs loom
Mauricio Macri Argentina's president vetoes curbs on utility prices amid IMF talks
In Argentina Stock market up 4.15 percent after IMF deal
United States Trade war looms as American tariffs roil G7 meet

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and changeable moodbullet
3 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
4 Shithole Comment US lawmakers wear Ghana's 'kente' to protest...bullet
5 Economies Countries where jobs are scarce and the cost of living...bullet
6 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first...bullet
7 Governments Owing 8 African countries with the highest...bullet
8 World News Theresa May appoints Tracey Crouch as minister...bullet

World

Could their historic handshake lead to a Nobel Prize? Experts are cautious
US-North Korea Summit A Nobel in the offing for Trump and Kim Jong Un?
The Afghan authorities have accused the Taliban of defying the start of a government ceasefire with them
In Northern Afghanistan Taliban launches attacks as govt ceasefire starts
Buhari has been praised by some for honouring the ill-starred 1993 elections and former opposition leader Moshood Abiola -- others see it as a pre-election ploy
In Nigeria Buhari apologises for annulled 1993 election
The former Duke of Palma Inaki Urdangarin was convicted of embezzling public money
In Spain King's brother-in-law loses graft appeal, faces jail