Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Argentine Stock market up 4.15 percent after IMF deal


In Argentina Stock market up 4.15 percent after IMF deal

Argentina's stock market rose 4.15 percent while its currency fell 1.68 percent against the dollar Friday, a day after Buenos Aires agreed to a $50 billion standby loan from the International Monetary Fund.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Argentina, Latin America's third-largest economy, requested IMF help to help it face mounting inflation, budget deficits and a weakening currency play

Argentina, Latin America's third-largest economy, requested IMF help to help it face mounting inflation, budget deficits and a weakening currency

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Argentina's stock market rose 4.15 percent while its currency fell 1.68 percent against the dollar Friday, a day after Buenos Aires agreed to a $50 billion standby loan from the International Monetary Fund.

During the week, the leading Merval index rose 10.5 percent while the peso lost 2.3 percent.

The exchange rate closed at 25.98 pesos per dollar after the central bank announced it would let the currency float, removing the 25 pesos per dollar ceiling it had set.

The Argentine economy climbed 2.8 percent in 2017, but growth slowed after a crisis of confidence that resulted in the loss of over $10 billion of central bank reserves and saw the peso plunge by nearly 20 percent.

That led Latin America's third-largest economy to ask for IMF assistance to help it face mounting inflation, budget deficits and a weakening currency -- an unpopular move in a country in which many associate the financial institution with painful memories of past economic and social crises.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Kabul: NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthrough In Kabul NATO, US hope Afghan ceasefire leads to peace breakthrough
Stefan Lofven: Swedish PM testifies in court over war jets sale in Brazil Stefan Lofven Swedish PM testifies in court over war jets sale in Brazil
In Somali: US military says no civilians killed in raid In Somali US military says no civilians killed in raid
In Nicaragua: Country talks on hold as student becomes 135th victim of violence In Nicaragua Country talks on hold as student becomes 135th victim of violence
Nuclear Accord: Iran 'cannot wait forever' for confirmation of 2015 deal Nuclear Accord Iran 'cannot wait forever' for confirmation of 2015 deal
Pedro Sanchez: Far-left Podemos accuses Spain's new PM of 'arrogance' Pedro Sanchez Far-left Podemos accuses Spain's new PM of 'arrogance'

Recommended Videos

Spiderman: Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship Spiderman Migrant who climbed building to save a child given citizenship
Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president



Top Articles

1 In Germany Iraqi murder suspect's escape sparks outragebullet
2 Anthony Bourdain Celebrity chef, food critic dead at 61 - CNNbullet
3 In Austria Government to expel up to 60 imams, shuts 7 mosquesbullet
4 Mugabe Memorable quotes of sacked Zimbabwe President'sbullet
5 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
6 In Helsinki Top US, Russian military brass to meetbullet
7 Daniel Ortega President, bishops set for talks on ending...bullet
8 Christopher Columbus US returns stolen copy of Italian...bullet
9 In Seoul North Korea 'military reshuffle' raises eyebrowsbullet
10 Pierre Nkurunziza Burundi president surprises with vow...bullet

Related Articles

In Rio Cable car to famed Rio peak suspended after nearby shootout
Vladimir Putin Dialogue with Trump could be 'constructive'
In English Queen honours Emma Thompson, Kenny Dalglish
US-North Korea Summit China hosts Russia, Iran for meeting as US tensions rise
In France Anti-corruption group seeks probe of Macron's campaign accounts
In Venezuela More than 200 arrested in crackdown on 'speculators'
Matteo Salvini Italy, Malta in diplomatic spat over migrant arrivals
In Somalia US commando killed, four wounded attack
Mark Zukerberg Facebook out to lure eSports fans with online portal

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Protesters march in Quebec City as the G7 Summit gets underway.
In Canadian Anti-G7 protest thwarted by rogue balloon cam
Panama's former president Ricardo Martinelli is wanted in his homeland to face charges of spying on politicians and journalists
Tump US approves ex-Panama president's extradition
(L to R) The foreign Ministers from Germany, South Africa, the Dominican Republic, Indonesia and Belgium pose for photos on the floor of the Security Council after their countries were elected to serve as non-permanent members for two years
2019 Germany, South Africa, Indonesia to join UN Security Council
Facebook is ramping up efforts to be the destination for live streaming of video games, or eSports, ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 set to open in Los Angeles
Mark Zukerberg Facebook out to lure eSports fans with online portal