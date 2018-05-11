Home > News > World >

Army ambush bandits, kill three in Zamfara


In Zamfara Army ambush bandits, kill 3

Abiade said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau that “the army troops encountered the bandits in the notorious Dansadau bush on Friday”.

  
Nigerian soldiers on guard in one of Borno villages. play

Nigerian soldiers on guard in one of Borno villages.
The military operation tagged: “Operation Idan Raini” has killed three bandits in Zamfara on Friday, according to Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Maj Clement Abiade.

Abiade said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau that “the army troops encountered the bandits in the notorious Dansadau bush on Friday”.

He said many of the bandits had been overpowered by the soldiers and therefore escaped with gunshot wounds.

He said three motorcycles were recovered from the fleeing hoodlums, and that the troops had continued with their manhunt for them.

The army spokesman also disclosed that the troops supported by local vigilance groups had arrested a notorious cattle rustler, Usman Ikkuwa, at Teke village in Maru Local Government Area of the state.

He said Ikkuwa was part of Buba Banme’s gang who had terrorised many communities in the state and rustled many cows especially in Sabon-birni.

He said the gang terrorised the people until the leader, Buba Banme, was arrested in 2017 when he mentioned Ikkuwa as a member of the seven-man group, and was accordingly declared wanted by security personnel.

Abiade said the army was working in synergy with other security agencies to rid the state of all criminal elements.

