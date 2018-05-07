Home > News > World >

As elections loom, Thai leader gets cosy with old political clans


Election Thai leader gets cosy with old political clans

The sons of a convicted murderer, a rural "don" who has spun a fortune from football and gun-loving provincial bigwigs -- as elections near, Thai junta leader Prayut Chan-O-Cha is cosying up to "influential figures", a group he vowed to expunge from politics with his coup four years ago.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Crowds gather at a football stadium in northeast Thailand to greet Thai junta leader Prayut Chan-O-Cha, whose face is emblazoned on a billboard play

Crowds gather at a football stadium in northeast Thailand to greet Thai junta leader Prayut Chan-O-Cha, whose face is emblazoned on a billboard

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The sons of a convicted murderer, a rural "don" who has spun a fortune from football and gun-loving provincial bigwigs -- as elections near, Thai junta leader Prayut Chan-O-Cha is cosying up to "influential figures", a group he vowed to expunge from politics with his coup four years ago.

Throughout his rule Prayut, the gruff ex-general whose army seized power in May 2014, has maintained one key refrain: politicians and their cronies are the cause of the country's political instability.

But the 64-year-old is suddenly changing tune as he looks to complete a stunning metamorphosis from dictator to elected leader at polls promised for 2019.

The retired general has been coy on formally announcing a run for office.

Yet in recent months he has been busily courting the political fiefs that dominate the country, specifically potential allies of his nemesis, the billionaire former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

On Monday Prayut rolls into Buriram, a northeastern province dominated by Newin Chidchob -- an ex-politician turned sports mogul whose shape-shifting alliances have made him a key political "kingmaker".

A full house of 36,000 is expected at Buriram FC's "Thunder Castle" stadium to greet Prayut -- an unprecedented reception for the leader, whose popularity is on the slide among the Bangkok middle class.

The public adulation will be interpreted as sign of a deal with Newin, who steers his Bhumjaithai Party from behind the scenes.

Serurity personnel on duty as crowds gather for a rally in northeast Thailand play

Serurity personnel on duty as crowds gather for a rally in northeast Thailand

(AFP)

"Prayut has become the ultimate hypocrite," said Paul Chambers, a Thailand-based expert on the kingdom's politics.

After endless politician-bashing, "now Prayut and the (junta) are using many of these same corrupt politicians to build a political party."

Prayut denies he his on the campaign trail, with political activity banned by his regime.

But there are few doubts he is out to complete his mission of scuttling the Shinawatras' election machine.

The clan have won all general elections since 2001, relying on their popular appeal in the rural north and northeast.

Prayut toppled the government of Yingluck Shinatwara, Thaksin's younger sister.

She has joined her brother in self-exile after being convicted of criminal negligence.

Their Pheu Thai party is weakened without the siblings' star power and Prayut is seeking to overrun them at elections with the support of provincial bosses -- and the mid-sized parties and vote banks they carry.

'Political mafia'

What Newin might get for backing Prayut remains unknown. But his counterparts in eastern Chonburi province already appear to have been rewarded.

Two brothers from the Kunplome clan, who dominate Thailand's eastern seaboard, were made cabinet-level advisors in April.

Their family is headed by elderly Somchai, dubbed the "Godfather of Chonburi", who was released early from jail in December after serving a fraction of a 28-year sentence for masterminding the murder of a local politician.

Prayut has repeatedly denied any horsetrading is going on.

But his meetings continue to raise eyebrows, including a golf outing with another influential clique -- the Pheu Thai-linked Sasomsap brothers in Nakhon Pathom.

A few years ago they were targeted by a junta crackdown on "influential figures".

Police raids found scores of guns in raids at their homes, according to local media.

"Political mafia is a more appropriate term for these type of people," said Thai politics professor Titipol Phakdeewanich.

The families maintain control through business links, donations and other "generous deeds", Titipol added.

"Prayut understands how politics functions. If you want to win an election as a newcomer you have to collaborate with existing powers in provinces."

Same old game

Abhisit Vejjajiva, the leader of the establishment Democrat party, said Prayut's regime has also approached a number of his MPs.

"They talk about positions in government," he told AFP.

Although such horse-trading is nothing new, politicians are chafing at the head start taken by a regime that continues to bar all other parties from holding meetings.

Chaturon Chaisang, a veteran Pheu Thai politician, added that some politicians may be coerced into supporting the junta in a political culture defined by personality and power rather than ideology.

"It's an old-fashioned operation," he told AFP.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Ahsan Iqbal: Pakistan interior minister recovering after gun attack Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan interior minister recovering after gun attack
In Uganda: Toddler eaten by leopard in national park In Uganda Toddler eaten by leopard in national park
Terrorism: US-Philippine war games open under pro-China Duterte Terrorism US-Philippine war games open under pro-China Duterte
Boko Haram: Six killed in attack on Lake Chad island Boko Haram Six killed in attack on Lake Chad island
In UK: Royals release pictures of newborn Prince Louis In UK Royals release pictures of newborn Prince Louis
Jean Paul Gaultier: Freak out: Telling a fashion life, designer taps Nile Rodgers Jean Paul Gaultier Freak out: Telling a fashion life, designer taps Nile Rodgers

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Police
Foreign News: The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president Foreign News The mouth is for eating, not for oral sex - Ugandan president
World News: This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model World News This Is Shudu, She’s World’s First Digital Model



Top Articles

1 In Iraq Journalist who threw shoes at Bush stands for parliamentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Mahmud Abbas US fails to win UN backing for statement criticizing...bullet
4 In UK Royals release pictures of newborn Prince Louisbullet
5 In Bordeaux Seven chateaux and counting: Chinese billionaire is bigbullet
6 Milos Zeman Czech leader admits Novichok testsbullet
7 In US Navy reactivates its Atlantic 2nd Fleetbullet
8 In Indian Kashmir Rebel professor among 10 killedbullet
9 Diplomacy China to fund $31M headquarters for ECOWASbullet
10 Stormy Daniels Actress taunts fake Trump on comedy...bullet

Related Articles

Mozambique Full steam ahead for country's rail network
Technology Thailand to scan eyes of workers in notorious seafood industry
Boris Johnson UK's minister urges 'independent' probe of Rohingya crisis in Suu Kyi talks
In Thailand Business tycoon accused of poaching leopard
Chanoknan Ruamsap Thai woman who fled royal insult law decries targeting of activists
In Thailand 3 dead, over 20 injured as bomb goes off in busy market
In Japan Crime boss held in Thailand after 'yakuza' tatts go viral
In Thailand Teacher turns to DNA to prove $1m lottery win
In Bangkok Zimbabwe family stuck in airport for two months
In Vietnam Lizard, turtle among more than 100 new species found in region

Top Videos

1 In Togo Women go topless to demand resignation of Presidentbullet
2 Video Ghanaian Harvard student openly ‘assaulted’ by Policebullet
3 Holy Fake News Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ‘first fake news’bullet
4 Power Oldest African presidentsbullet
5 Sex Robot Meet Solana, a sex robot with removable face and...bullet

World

Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, whose downfall sparked the global #MeToo sexual harassment movement, at last year's Cannes film festival
Harvey Weinstein Producer's absence looms over scandal-hit Cannes
Family members and friends await news on the miners trapped down a coal mine in south Poland
In Poland Rescuers search for three miners after deadly quake
US Senator John McCain, 81 is battling brain cancer in the twilight of his career
John McCain Senator does not want Trump at his funeral: reports
But Blanchett, one of the Australian actress Cate Blanchett is one of the few women in Hollywood with the clout to carry a movie single-handed
Cate Blanchett Actress feminist wake-up call to Cannes